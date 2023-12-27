Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout

Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout

ISTANBUL
Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout

Evictions have become a tedious process for landlords with lengthy court cases and opportunistic tenants demanding astronomical figures to move out.

Increasing landlord-tenant disputes have added to the burden on the judicial system, as the eviction process can take up to three years if the parties go to court.

Taking advantage of the situation, some tenants demand payment to leave the house, but the requested prices in some cases are astronomically high and do not justify the cost of moving out.

"My client, who owns a house in the central district of Istanbul, wants his tenant to leave to move into his own house. The tenant asked for 4 million Turkish Liras to get out of the property. Moreover, he prepared a tariff according to the date. He demanded 4 million liras to leave immediately, 2.5 million liras to leave in November 2024, and 300,000 liras to leave in November 2025. This is called eviction opportunism," real estate law expert Hikmet Güngör said.

Pointing out that there is no legal obstacle in making a payment if the parties agree, Güngör said, "The tenant will pay moving expenses for an unplanned eviction, real estate agent commission for the new house, and deposit payment. Therefore, it is usual to demand a price. But the figures discussed today are far beyond this. Tenants are experiencing difficulties due to exorbitant increases and unfair evictions, but in such cases, landlords are victimized."

Landlords may want tenants to move out for different reasons, including personal or family needs, to rent the house to a new tenant for a higher price, to leave it empty due to low rent and rent increase limit, or to sell the house. The houses with tenants are harder to sell, and their value often remains low.

On the tenant side, moving may add up to a hefty amount. If they move out, they will likely be charged two to three times the rent they currently pay. For this reason, they prefer to stay in the same house with a legal rent increase limit of 25 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year
LATEST NEWS

  1. North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

    North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

  2. Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

    Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

  3. US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

    US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

  4. Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

    Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

  5. Private lender İşbank issues green bonds

    Private lender İşbank issues green bonds
Recommended
Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as most iconic food places

Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as 'most iconic food places'
Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality

Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality
Fish stocks depleting in Gulf of Antalya

Fish stocks depleting in Gulf of Antalya
Turkish series in Serbia spark interest in Istanbul

Turkish series in Serbia spark interest in Istanbul
Kokina flowers in surge for New Years

Kokina flowers in surge for New Year's
Türkiye caters to 90 pct of world’s bay leaf needs

Türkiye caters to 90 pct of world’s bay leaf needs
WORLD North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea has opened a year-end ruling party meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Wednesday, with key policy decisions for 2024 expected to be unveiled.
ECONOMY Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is helping a leading Turkish automotive manufacturer, Karsan, boost its production of electric vehicles (EVs), strengthen the sector’s competitiveness, increase exports and create jobs.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.