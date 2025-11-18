Temporary housing set in Balıkesir amid ongoing seismic activity

BALIKESİR

The northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Sındırgı, an active earthquake zone, has completed the establishment of its new temporary living center for residents whose homes were damaged in recent tremors.

The region was struck by two earthquakes measuring 6.1 on Aug. 10 and Oct. 27, leaving numerous structures unsafe and prompting coordinated relief efforts.

Under the direction of Balıkesir Governor’s Office, the first phase of the Tomruk Temporary Living Center in Yağcıbedir neighborhood has been finalized, with 40 containers installed across a 10-decare area and opened to families in need.

Distribution of supplies to rural neighborhoods is ongoing. So far, 171 containers have been set up across the district, while business owners whose workplaces were damaged are also receiving container units.

Residents moving into the center have expressed satisfaction with cleanliness, organization and infrastructure services provided.

As the district continues to experience a “seismic storm,” authorities are simultaneously advancing demolition procedures for severely damaged buildings.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), supported by Balıkesir Municipality crews, is carrying out demolition and debris-removal operations, while structural trimming and floor-reduction work has begun on high-rise buildings posing additional risks.

The government had also announced new financial support for local businesses affected by the quakes, giving local shopkeepers access to a disaster loan with a one-year grace period.