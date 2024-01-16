Temperatures to rise in country's west

ISTANBUL

Amid expectations of snowfall in Istanbul, a prominent meteorologist forecast a rise in temperatures in the coming week, while the eastern regions will continue to experience cold weather in the days ahead.

“There will be sunny weather across the country, but it is not warming up. There will be deceptive sun and cold weather, with frost likely to occur in many places. In Central Anatolia, temperatures will drop to minus degrees, zero degrees Celsius in Istanbul and minus 3 degrees Celsius in the northwestern province of Edirne,” prominent meteorologist Dilek Çalışkan said.

Stating that there will be an increase of up to 10 degrees in air temperatures compared to last week, Çalışkan said, “The next week will be 10 degrees higher than this week, but the precipitation that will come with the winds may again negatively affect the lives of citizens."

"Heavy rains will be seen in Marmara, Aegean, Western Black Sea and Mediterranean regions on Jan. 16. Even if the temperature rises, there will be precipitation. There is a danger of avalanche in the eastern parts,” she added.

"We expect a cold wave to arrive again toward Jan. 23. If this cold wave comes, we expect heavy snowfall, especially in the Black Sea region. We will get through this week above the average air temperature,” Çalışkan concluded.

Due to the ongoing snowfall in the southeastern province of Hakkari, education was suspended across the city and in some districts of the northeastern province of Giresun on Jan. 15.

Also on Jan. 15, education was suspended for one day due to snowy and icy weather in the northeastern provinces of Trabzon and Artvin.