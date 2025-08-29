Teknofest’s maritime edition welcomes visitors on second day of event

Teknofest’s maritime edition welcomes visitors on second day of event

ISTANBUL
Teknofest’s maritime edition welcomes visitors on second day of event

Türkiye’s flagship aviation, space and technology festival, Teknofest, opened its doors on Aug. 29, a day after the event kicked off its special maritime-focused edition.

Launched a day earlier under the theme “Blue Homeland,” the festival highlights the country’s naval capabilities and cutting-edge maritime technologies, while offering a platform for young innovators to engage with defense and research institutions.

The Blue Homeland doctrine, which delineates Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction and national rights in surrounding seas, has long been regarded as a central pillar of the nation’s security strategy and geopolitical outlook.

The public will be able to attend the event on Aug. 29, 30 and 31 in limited sessions, with each visitor allowed entry to only one of the three daily time slots.

Hosted at the Istanbul Shipyard Command under the auspices of the Presidency and the Defense Ministry, the festival has attracted a broad audience, ranging from naval officers and academics to technology enthusiasts and the wider public.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also delivered a speech, as he attended the first day events of the festival.

"Wherever there is a brother or sister suffering hardship, from Palestine to Syria, from Yemen to Somalia, from Sudan to Libya, they take pride in Türkiye's achievements," Erdoğan noted in his speech.

In a very short time, Türkiye has reached a level that is the envy of the world, he underlined.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is strengthening its defense industry while also working to increase the younger generation's interest in technology, digitalization, and innovation.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

    Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

  2. Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

    Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

  3. Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

    Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

  4. Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

    Mendik Tepe sheds light on early Neolithic life in Türkiye

  5. Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success

    Courage key to composer Aydıngöz’s global success
Recommended
Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence

Erdoğan hails Victory Day as symbol of Türkiye’s independence
Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars

Erdoğan receives delegation of International Union of Muslim Scholars
Türkiye marks Victory Day with nationwide celebrations

Türkiye marks Victory Day with nationwide celebrations
Presidential decree establishes stray animal protection units in 3 provinces

Presidential decree establishes stray animal protection units in 3 provinces
Diyarbakır muhtar who prevented 41 child marriages starts university at 53

Diyarbakır muhtar who prevented 41 child marriages starts university at 53
Parliament passes Gaza memorandum slamming Israels genocide

Parliament passes Gaza memorandum slamming Israel's 'genocide'
WORLD Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

Trump vows tariffs will remain in effect despite appeals court rejection

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed that tariffs will remain in effect despite a federal appeals court ruling Friday that rejected his use of emergency powers to impose sweeping trade tariffs.

ECONOMY Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Turkish banking sector posts $11.8B net profits in July

Net profits of Türkiye's banking sector in July totaled 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion), the country's banking watchdog said Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Fenerbahçe sack coach Jose Mourinho

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe has parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho, the club announced Friday.

﻿