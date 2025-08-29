Teknofest’s maritime edition welcomes visitors on second day of event

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s flagship aviation, space and technology festival, Teknofest, opened its doors on Aug. 29, a day after the event kicked off its special maritime-focused edition.

Launched a day earlier under the theme “Blue Homeland,” the festival highlights the country’s naval capabilities and cutting-edge maritime technologies, while offering a platform for young innovators to engage with defense and research institutions.

The Blue Homeland doctrine, which delineates Türkiye’s maritime jurisdiction and national rights in surrounding seas, has long been regarded as a central pillar of the nation’s security strategy and geopolitical outlook.

The public will be able to attend the event on Aug. 29, 30 and 31 in limited sessions, with each visitor allowed entry to only one of the three daily time slots.

Hosted at the Istanbul Shipyard Command under the auspices of the Presidency and the Defense Ministry, the festival has attracted a broad audience, ranging from naval officers and academics to technology enthusiasts and the wider public.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also delivered a speech, as he attended the first day events of the festival.

"Wherever there is a brother or sister suffering hardship, from Palestine to Syria, from Yemen to Somalia, from Sudan to Libya, they take pride in Türkiye's achievements," Erdoğan noted in his speech.

In a very short time, Türkiye has reached a level that is the envy of the world, he underlined.

Erdoğan said Türkiye is strengthening its defense industry while also working to increase the younger generation's interest in technology, digitalization, and innovation.