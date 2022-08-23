Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister

  • August 23 2022 14:01:00

Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister

ANKARA
Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has described ongoing technical talks for Türkiye’s request of purchasing 40 new F-16s from the United States as positive, following the fourth round of talks between the two countries’ military experts.

“The fourth meeting over [Türkiye’s] procurement of F-16s from the U.S. was held in the U.S. on Aug. 15. Our military delegation went to the U.S. Our works continue with the assumption that these warplanes will be supplied. Technical issues are being discussed and in a positive manner,” Akar told a group of journalists following the weekly cabinet meeting late on Aug. 22.

Ankara officially requested to buy 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits for its existing fleets after it was expelled from the joint F-35 fifth-generation jet fighter program due to its deployment of S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

The sale should also be approved by the U.S. Congress, which has recently voted to make the sale of these planes to Türkiye conditional.
“As can be seen by everybody, the Republic of Türkiye has become a player in the international environment. Let’s see that. In addition, its area of influence has expanded to Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East,” Akar said, adding its area of interest is the whole world.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, in a televised interview on Aug. 23, affirmed Akar’s description of the talks as positive.

“The U.S. administration is favorable to this sale, and talks between the militaries are proceeding positively,” Çavuşoğlu said while recalling that a group of pro-Greek U.S. congressmen is trying to complicate the sale. Washington is well aware that Türkiye will not accept any conditionality while purchasing the F-16s, Çavuşoğlu said. “Why would we buy a product that we won’t be able to use? Therefore, our expectation from the U.S. administration is to reflect its positive stance to the Congress as well.”

A resolution voted by the U.S. Congress obliges the Biden administration to prove that this sale to Türkiye is in line with the American interests and that Türkiye won’t use them to violate the Greek airspace.

TURKEY, US, F16, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister

Technical talks on F-16 supply with US positive: Defense minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death

    Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death

  2. Mobile app mapping stray dogs triggers torrid criticism

    Mobile app mapping stray dogs triggers torrid criticism

  3. Turkish Nobel laureate develops new method for cancer treatment

    Turkish Nobel laureate develops new method for cancer treatment

  4. Türkiye hosts over 23 million foreign tourists

    Türkiye hosts over 23 million foreign tourists

  5. 53 tons of waste collected from Marmara Sea

    53 tons of waste collected from Marmara Sea
Recommended
Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye

Palestinian President Abbas to visit Türkiye
Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

Ankara assures Washington no sanctions on Russia will be violated

Guterres thanks Türkiye for its pivotal role in grain export deal

Guterres thanks Türkiye for its 'pivotal role' in grain export deal
Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

Finland to host talks with Türkiye, Sweden over NATO bid

Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys

Turkish, Israeli leaders hail return of envoys
Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan

Dialogue needed for resolving Syria question: Erdoğan
WORLD China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

China fights brush fires, extends power rationing in drought

Brush fires have forced the evacuation of more than 1,500 people in southwest China and power rationing for factories has reportedly been extended as weeks of record heat and drought batter the region.

ECONOMY Automotive production increased 37 percent in July

Automotive production increased 37 percent in July

The automotive industry’s production recorded a 37.4 percent increase in July from a year ago to nearly 94,000 units, data from the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD) have shown.
SPORTS Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

Volleyball academy ‘aims to raise strong, bold girls’

The volleyball academy named after Giovanni Guidetti, the coach of the Turkish women’s national volleyball team, and his wife Bahar Toksoy, a professional volleyball player, aims to raise strong and bold girls, said the volleyball devotee couple.