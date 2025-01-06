Tech world turns to mental health tools at Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS
Whether detecting rising anxiety or managing a full-blown panic attack, the tech industry is offering an array of new tools designed to support mental health.

Scores of start-ups will pitch their solutions at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas including Swiss firm Nutrix, which is introducing cortiSense to measure levels of the so-called stress hormone cortisol.

CortiSense allows users to test and analyze their saliva directly - without having to spit into a tube and send it to a laboratory, according to Nutrix. Results can be consulted in minutes via a mobile app.

If users' levels prove to be too high, Nutrix says it can put them in touch with health professionals to help craft an appropriate response.

While the device will be available for purchase by individuals, Nutrix founder Maria Hahn expects it will find greater interest from health insurers or even companies - which could compile data on overall stress levels in an office or within a work team, for example, without divulging personal information.

"Providing this aggregated data to the company," she said, might help it decide that "people just need some holidays."

French firm Baracoda, meanwhile, is presenting BMind, which it calls "the world's first AI-powered smart mirror for mental wellness."

Baracoda says the device has an integrated camera that can help identify signs of stress or fatigue - and then suggest the user take a moment to relax, view soothing images and listen to comforting music.

Then there is CalmiGo, a small handheld device to be used in moments of panic which activates the parasympathetic nervous system, slowing down the user's heart rate and helping regulate emotions.

Visitors to the CES may also meet Romi, a tabletop robot that the MIXI company says "many in Japan use to ease their anxiety and loneliness.

This year's CES runs from Jan. 7 through Jan. 10.

