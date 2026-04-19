Tech products share rise in Türkiye–Germany trade

ISTANBUL

The weight of medium- and high-technology products has increased in trade between Türkiye and Germany, says Bige Yücel, the president of the German-Turkish Chamber of Industry and Commerce (AHK Türkiye).

Assessing the structure of bilateral trade, Yücel said that economic relations between the two countries are not limited to raw material exchange. On the contrary, she emphasized that Türkiye and Germany are deeply integrated into each other’s industrial production chains.

Yücel underlined that this integration has become particularly evident in the trade of medium- and high-technology goods. She noted that the automotive sector ranks first among the products exported from Türkiye to Germany.

Pointing to recent developments, Yücel said that the first months of 2026 clearly demonstrate how strong and stable the long-standing economic relationship between the two countries remains.

She added that Türkiye’s traditional strengths in textiles, ready-to-wear clothing and apparel continue to see steady demand in the German market. In addition, Yücel noted that iron and steel products, as well as food items — particularly hazelnuts and dried fruits — remain among the products for which Germany has consistently shown strong demand.

Turning to imports from Germany to Türkiye, Yücel said the picture is dominated by high-technology and investment goods. She explained that machinery, mechanical devices and industrial line equipment that enhance Türkiye’s production capacity account for the largest share of imports from Germany.