Team assesses Türkiye’s second-highest dam for rope jumping

ARTVİN
Northern city Artvin’s Deriner Dam, Türkiye’s second-highest dam after Yusufeli, recently hosted professional rope jumpers for a test jump assessing its suitability for the extreme sport.

Rising 249 meters from its foundation, the dam provided a controlled environment for evaluating jump conditions and equipment performance.

The RJTurkey team, which has been conducting rope jumps from cliffs and man-made structures since 2012 using International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA)-certified equipment, carried out the test jump after obtaining the necessary permissions and implementing safety measures.

The jump served as a technical assessment. During the test, experts examined crucial factors such as rope elasticity, braking duration and overall equipment resilience.

Vladimir Vakhtin, the team’s lead instructor, highlighted their continuous search for a new high-altitude location for rope jumping and gave his feedback on the jump.

“Given its height and structural characteristics, we believe Deriner Dam has the potential to be a unique jump site,” Vakhtin stated. “The environment here is truly impressive, offering wide oscillation distances necessary for safe jumps.”

“Our initial tests were successful, and we are pleased with the results. However, to establish this as a regular jump site, we must conduct thorough safety analyses and obtain additional approvals,” he added.

Team member Hanife Vakhtin noted that this was Türkiye’s first-ever rope jump over a dam, emphasizing the location’s remarkable elevation and structural advantages. “The dam’s scale makes it one of the most impressive locations we have tested,” she said.

