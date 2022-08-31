Teacher replaces frayed Turkish flags with new ones

BALIKESİR

A history teacher residing in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district has earned appreciation for her efforts to replace frayed Turkish flags in the district with new ones.

A video showing Kevser Coşgun Ay replacing an old flag flying on the top of a shop in the middle of the night made her “citizen of the day.”

“I changed the flag voluntarily,” Ay said. “Whenever I see a worn flag, I lose sleep.”

Ay is seen in the footage stopping in front of a shop after seeing a tattered flag hung over it. She then takes out a new one from her bag and climbs up a ladder to change the frayed flag with the new one.

“When I see an old flag, I want to replace it. I do these changing operations at midnights,because I don’t want anyone see me doing it.”

Stating that she is not doing this to grab attention or become famous, Ay said, “I do it because I love to do it.”

She also called on the citizens to keep the Turkish flags clean.