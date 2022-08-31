Teacher replaces frayed Turkish flags with new ones

  • August 31 2022 07:00:00

BALIKESİR
A history teacher residing in the northwestern province of Balıkesir’s Sındırgı district has earned appreciation for her efforts to replace frayed Turkish flags in the district with new ones.

A video showing Kevser Coşgun Ay replacing an old flag flying on the top of a shop in the middle of the night made her “citizen of the day.”

“I changed the flag voluntarily,” Ay said. “Whenever I see a worn flag, I lose sleep.”

Ay is seen in the footage stopping in front of a shop after seeing a tattered flag hung over it. She then takes out a new one from her bag and climbs up a ladder to change the frayed flag with the new one.

“When I see an old flag, I want to replace it. I do these changing operations at midnights,because I don’t want anyone see me doing it.”

Stating that she is not doing this to grab attention or become famous, Ay said, “I do it because I love to do it.”

She also called on the citizens to keep the Turkish flags clean.

TÜRKIYE Facial recognition system identified fugitive cryptocurrency boss in Op ‘Brain’

Facial recognition system identified fugitive cryptocurrency boss in Op ‘Brain’
