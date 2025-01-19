Tax inspections reveal 300 million lira illicit e-cigarette trade

Tax inspections reveal 300 million lira illicit e-cigarette trade

ANKARA
Tax inspections reveal 300 million lira illicit e-cigarette trade

The Treasury and Finance Ministry’s tax inspection units have uncovered an illicit trade worth 300 million Turkish Liras ($8.4 million) as part of their efforts to combat the unlawful sale of electronic cigarettes.

The ministry's tax inspection board has broadened its initiatives to tackle the shadow economy by focusing on specific products and industries, launching an investigation into e-cigarettes at its "risk analysis center."

According to Turkish legislation, all prohibitions pertaining to tobacco products also extend to e-cigarettes. Consequently, advertising and promotional activities for e-cigarettes are strictly forbidden and their sale to individuals under 18 years of age is prohibited in Türkiye.

In line with these regulations, selling e-cigarettes online and dispatching them via courier services are also considered unlawful. Additionally, due to their nicotine content, cartridges and devices cannot be subjected to free trade. Comparable measures are implemented in both the United States and the European Union.

As part of this initiative, monetary transactions exceeding 20 billion liras were scrutinized, and the business operations of over 50,000 taxpayers were meticulously examined. Taxpayers identified through this surveillance were immediately subjected to comprehensive tax audits.

The investigations culminated in the exposure of an unregistered e-cigarette trade amounting to 300 million liras.

"Our commitment to combating the shadow economy will be intensified this year, encompassing a wider array of products and sectors. We will not waver in this endeavor, ensuring enhanced efficiency and equity in taxation," Minister Mehmet Şimşek said, commenting on the report.

Meanwhile, in a statement on Jan. 19, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat disclosed that 1.5 billion liras' worth of contraband goods was intercepted at customs within the first 15 days of the year.

He further noted that Türkiye, with its 155 customs directorates, facilitated customs clearance transactions for $606 billion in goods trade and approximately $175 billion in services trade in 2024.

Treasury and Finance Ministry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances
LATEST NEWS

  1. TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

    TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

  2. Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

    Hamas releases 3 Israeli captives under Gaza ceasefire deal

  3. Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

    Greek ministries launch efforts to establish defense university

  4. Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

    Instability to persist if Hamas rules Gaza: Israel

  5. TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

    TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue
Recommended
CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayors arrest

CHP draws roadmap after Beşiktaş mayor's arrest
Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift

Istanbul’s Polish neighborhood faces cultural decline amid population shift
Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report

Türkiye leads Europe in number of university students: Report

Türkiye has zero tolerance for YPG in Syria: Erdoğan

Türkiye has zero tolerance for YPG in Syria: Erdoğan
Winners of the Sixth “TRT World Citizen Awards” Announced

Winners of the Sixth “TRT World Citizen Awards” Announced

Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting

Swedish foreign, justice ministers to visit Türkiye for Security Compact meeting
WORLD TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restores service in US after Trump assurances

TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.
ECONOMY TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

TV series exports generate more than $500 mln in revenue

The Turkish TV series sector exports products to over 150 countries, with export revenues surpassing $500 million last year.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿