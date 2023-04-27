TAV serves over 14 million passengers in first quarter

TAV serves over 14 million passengers in first quarter

ISTANBUL
TAV serves over 14 million passengers in first quarter

Airports operated by TAV Havalimanları have served 14.2 million passengers in the January-March period, pointing to a 42 percent increase from a year earlier.

International passengers grew 74 percent in the first quarter year-on-year to 7.43 million, while the domestic passenger tally increased by 18 percent to 6.75 million, the company said.

Antalya Airport saw a 33 percent increase in passenger traffic to around 2.8 million with international travelers rising by a strong 68 percent on an annual basis to 1.6 million.

Total passenger traffic at İzmir airport grew 15 percent, while the increase at Ankara airport was 34 percent.

International passenger traffic at Milas-Bodrum soared 249 percent in January-March compared with the same period of 2022.

“Russian carriers and travel agencies focused on Russia have announced that they are expecting a 50 percent increase in the number of flights between Russia and Turkish destinations in 2023. Thus, we are continuing to look forward to another great season,” said the company management in a statement.

TAV operates a total of 15 airports in Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Tunisia, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Croatia and Latvia.

The company’s first-quarter revenues increased by 68 percent year-on-year to reach 251 million euros. It reported a net loss of 45.3 million euros for the January-March period, up from the net loss of 21.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2022.

“Net profit was impacted by one-off earthquake taxes. Net profit was also impacted by higher finance expenses and higher depreciation in low season,” the company said.

It boosted the number of its employees from 16,409 in the first quarter of 2022 to 18,126 in January-March this year.

Groupe ADP owns 46.1 percent of TAV Havalimanları. Tepe İnşaat’s stake is 5.1 percent, while another 47.6 percent of the company shares are traded on the stock exchange.

TÜRKIYE Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

    Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

  2. Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

    Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

  3. Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

    Kılıçdaroğlu says next parliament will reverse government system

  4. Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

    Visitors flock to Teknofest 2023 in Istanbul

  5. Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots

    Turks living abroad begin to cast ballots
Recommended
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent
Demand for electric cars ‘booming’: IEA

Demand for electric cars ‘booming’: IEA
Fed inquiry into SVB out this week

Fed inquiry into SVB out this week
Türkiye imposes 130 pct tariff on some grain imports

Türkiye imposes 130 pct tariff on some grain imports
‘We love our business in Türkiye’: Unilever CEO

‘We love our business in Türkiye’: Unilever CEO
‘Not the right time’ to stop rate hikes: ECB economist

‘Not the right time’ to stop rate hikes: ECB economist
WORLD Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Releasing leak suspect a national security risk, feds say

Federal prosecutors will urge a judge Thursday to keep behind bars a Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, arguing he may still have access to secret national defense information he could expose.

ECONOMY Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on April 27 held its interest rate at 8.5 percent in its Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC)  meeting.

SPORTS Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler becomes world champion for 12th time

Turkish wrestler Rıza Kayaalp became European Champion for the 12th time on April 22 in the Greco-Roman style 130 kg category at the 2023 European Wrestling Championship in Croatia.