Tatar says next UN Cyprus talks to include Türkiye, Greece

ANKARA

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar has announced that he and the Greek Cypriot leader have agreed to meet again soon, but with the involvement of guarantor states Türkiye and Greece, following an informal meeting hosted by U.N. chief Antonio Guterres.

“We agreed that the next meeting with the U.N. secretary-general will include the participation of Türkiye and Greece,” Tatar said after he held talks with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides in an informal dinner at U.N. headquarters in New York on Oct. 15.

The next meeting will discuss “the way forward” on stalled negotiations for a solution to the island’s division, he said.

"Türkiye is the guarantor state. The Cyprus issue cannot be resolved without Türkiye, it is simply impossible,” Tatar expressed.

“Hence, Türkiye must be inherently involved in every aspect of the matter. I have always advocated for this, and it remains true."

“From İskenderun to the Aegean Islands, Türkiye boasts the longest coastline in the Mediterranean. Therefore, Türkiye has legitimate rights in both the Western and Eastern Mediterranean. Additionally, the Turkish Cyprus, as well as its citizens, have undeniable rights and legal claims over the energy resources surrounding the entirety of Cyprus. In this context, Türkiye stands as both the motherland and the guarantor of the Turkish Cypriots,” Tatar said.

Tatar reaffirmed that his country’s position remains unchanged, advocating for a two-state solution after the failure of efforts for a federal solution during the last 50 years. In the meeting, Tatar expressed the necessity of abolishing the embargoes, isolation and impediments unjustly imposed on trade, sports, music and interstate discussions. He advocated for the initiation of direct flights to Turkish Cyprus and the resumption of trade as pivotal components for the acknowledgment of sovereignty.

He said formal negotiations would not resume until Turkish Cyprus’ sovereign equality and international status are recognized. Turkish Cyprus, only recognized by Türkiye, backed the two-state solution, while the Greek Cypriot authorities pressured for a solution involving the reunification of the island.

Tatar also noted a decision to meet Christodoulides on the island of Cyprus to discuss the opening of new border crossings is contingent on acceptable requests.

In a written statement, the U.N. recalled that Guterres was presented with the final report of his Special Representative, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, in July.

Guterres expressed regret that, despite Cuellar's efforts and the numerous discussions she held with the two leaders and political actors on the island, no common ground was found between the leaders.

Guterres called on the two leaders to reflect on how they might bridge the chasm between their positions and rebuild the trust necessary to make progress toward a solution. He reaffirmed the U.N.'s steadfast commitment to achieving a peaceful resolution to the Cyprus issue, one that would benefit all Cypriots and future generations.

The island has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded in 1983.