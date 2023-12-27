Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as 'most iconic food places'

In a revelation for food enthusiasts, Taste Atlas has rolled out its eagerly awaited list of the "World's Most Iconic Food Places" for 2023, showcasing the crème de la crème of global gastronomy. This year's list features six restaurants from around Türkiye.

Taking the lead is Figlmüller in Vienna, established in 1905. While Naples' L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele secures the second spot, tracing its roots back to 1870, followed closely by the historic Hofbräuhaus München, founded in 1589 in Munich.

Making a significant mark on the prestigious list are six distinguished Turkish restaurants, each celebrated for its unique flavors and culinary traditions. Gaziantep's Imam Çağdaş Kebap and Baklava Salonu, established in 1887, claim the spotlight, ranking an impressive 28th globally and standing tall as the highest-ranked Turkish culinary gem. Not far behind, Bursa Uludağ Kebapçısı Cemal & Cemil Usta, established 1967, secures the 39th spot, with Antalya's 7 Mehmet, established in 1937, closely following at 43rd place.

Istanbul, a city renowned for its diverse culinary offerings, contributes three exceptional entries to the list. Tarihi Sultanahmet Köftecisi Selim Usta secures the 75th position, while Çiya Sofrası from Kadıköy claims the 119th spot, and Hacı Abdullah Lokantası in Beyoğlu lands at 120th place.

As food enthusiasts around the world embark on culinary adventures, these iconic food places stand as testament to the global diversity and richness of gastronomic experiences.