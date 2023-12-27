Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as 'most iconic food places'

Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as 'most iconic food places'

Taste Atlas names 6 Turkish restaurants as most iconic food places

In a revelation for food enthusiasts, Taste Atlas has rolled out its eagerly awaited list of the "World's Most Iconic Food Places" for 2023, showcasing the crème de la crème of global gastronomy. This year's list features six restaurants from around Türkiye.

Taking the lead is Figlmüller in Vienna, established in 1905. While Naples' L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele secures the second spot, tracing its roots back to 1870, followed closely by the historic Hofbräuhaus München, founded in 1589 in Munich.

Making a significant mark on the prestigious list are six distinguished Turkish restaurants, each celebrated for its unique flavors and culinary traditions. Gaziantep's Imam Çağdaş Kebap and Baklava Salonu, established in 1887, claim the spotlight, ranking an impressive 28th globally and standing tall as the highest-ranked Turkish culinary gem. Not far behind, Bursa Uludağ Kebapçısı Cemal & Cemil Usta, established 1967, secures the 39th spot, with Antalya's 7 Mehmet, established in 1937, closely following at 43rd place.

Istanbul, a city renowned for its diverse culinary offerings, contributes three exceptional entries to the list. Tarihi Sultanahmet Köftecisi Selim Usta secures the 75th position, while Çiya Sofrası from Kadıköy claims the 119th spot, and Hacı Abdullah Lokantası in Beyoğlu lands at 120th place.

As food enthusiasts around the world embark on culinary adventures, these iconic food places stand as testament to the global diversity and richness of gastronomic experiences.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year
LATEST NEWS

  1. North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

    North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

  2. Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

    Parasite' actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead: report

  3. US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

    US, Israel discuss 'different phase' of war

  4. Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

    Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

  5. Private lender İşbank issues green bonds

    Private lender İşbank issues green bonds
Recommended
Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality

Geothermal water source found in Ayder Plateau: Municipality
Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout

Tenants propose astronomical figures for eviction payout
Fish stocks depleting in Gulf of Antalya

Fish stocks depleting in Gulf of Antalya
Turkish series in Serbia spark interest in Istanbul

Turkish series in Serbia spark interest in Istanbul
Kokina flowers in surge for New Years

Kokina flowers in surge for New Year's
Türkiye caters to 90 pct of world’s bay leaf needs

Türkiye caters to 90 pct of world’s bay leaf needs
WORLD North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea kicks off key party meeting ahead of new year

North Korea has opened a year-end ruling party meeting attended by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Wednesday, with key policy decisions for 2024 expected to be unveiled.
ECONOMY Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

Karsan obtains financing to boost EV production

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is helping a leading Turkish automotive manufacturer, Karsan, boost its production of electric vehicles (EVs), strengthen the sector’s competitiveness, increase exports and create jobs.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.