Tarantino, Minogue team up for new film

Tarantino, Minogue team up for new film

LOS ANGELES
Tarantino, Minogue team up for new film

 

Quentin Tarantino will star opposite Kylie Minogue in a new film from Welsh director Jamie Adams, marking another high-profile acting role for the acclaimed filmmaker as he continues to explore projects beyond directing.

The project, backed by Yale Entertainment, is expected to begin production in the Welsh coastal town of Porthcawl. While plot details remain under wraps, the film has already generated industry interest due to the unlikely pairing of Tarantino and Minogue.

Tarantino, best known for directing films such as “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” has taken on only a handful of acting roles in recent years. His appearance in the new production follows his performance in Jamie Adams’ improvisational drama “Only What We Carry,” which premiered at the Tribeca Festival earlier this year.

Adams has described Tarantino as a naturally gifted performer and has praised his enthusiasm for cinema and actors. The director is known for his fast-paced productions and improvisation-driven filmmaking style.

Minogue, whose career spans music, television and film, adds another screen role to a résumé that has made her one of Australia’s most recognizable entertainers. Further details, including the film’s title, cast and release schedule, have yet to be announced.

Production is expected to begin in Porthcawl, Wales, with Yale Entertainment backing the project, although further details about the film’s plot and release timeline have not yet been disclosed.

 

 

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