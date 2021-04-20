Tanju Bilgiç re-appointed as Foreign Ministry spokesperson

ANKARA

Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç has been reappointed as the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, succeeding Hami Aksoy who was sent to Belgrade as the Turkish ambassador to Serbia.

Bilgiç had served as the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry between 2014 and 2016 before serving as the ambassador to Serbia between 2016 and 2021. He has become the first Foreign Ministry spokesperson serving this post twice.

A graduate of the Political Science Faculty of Ankara University, Bilgiç started his career at the Foreign Ministry in 1995. He served in different departments at the ministry and was dispatched to the Turkish diplomatic missions in Bosnia Herzegovina, Denmark, France and Russia. His first ambassadorial post was Belgrade.

Aksoy was also appointed to Belgrade after serving as the Foreign Ministry spokesman in early 2021.