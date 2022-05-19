Çavuşoğlu, Blinken confirm willingness to deepen ties, enhance cooperation

NEW YORK
Turkey and US have confirmed their willingness to deepen ties and cooperation in the face of ongoing challenges as the Turkish and American top diplomats met on May 18 in New York.

In a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the United Nations, Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu affirmed his country’s support for NATO’s “open-door” policy and its understanding of Finland and Sweden’s desire to join the alliance following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But he also repeated Erdogan’s demands that Turkey’s security concerns about the candidate nations be addressed.

“Turkey has been supporting the open-door policy of NATO even before this war," he said. "But with regard to these candidate countries, we have also legitimate security concerns that they have been supporting terrorist organizations and there are also export restrictions on defense products,” he said.

“We understand their security concerns but Turkey’s security concerns should be also met and this is one issue that we should continue discussing with friends and allies, including the United States,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Later, speaking to Turkish journalists, Çavuşoğlu stepped up his criticism, accusing Sweden of not just backing groups linked to the PKK terrorist organization, but also providing arms to its Syrian offshoot YPG. 

“Everyone says that Turkey’s concerns must be met, but this must not just be with words, it must be implemented,” he said.

Çavuşoğlu also said that talks with the US regarding the sale of F-16 jets to Ankara were on a positive trajectory.

Blinken stressed that Washington would work to ensure the NATO expansion process is successful.

“Today we had Finland and Sweden submit their applications and this, of course, is a process and we will work through that process as allies and partners,” Blinken said.

Underscoring the sensitivity of the delicate diplomacy required to deal with a recalcitrant ally within a 30-member alliance that depends on consensus, U.S. officials have refused to comment on Turkey’s position. A joint statement released after Wednesday’s meeting did not mention Finland or Sweden at all and made only a passing reference to NATO.

The six-sentence statement said the two men met “to reaffirm their strong cooperation as partners and NATO allies” and committed “to deepen bilateral cooperation through constructive and open dialogue.”

On Tuesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said repeatedly that "it is not for us to speak for the Turkish government” when asked about Turkey’s stance.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın discussed Ankara's position over Finland and Sweden's NATO accession bids and other issues in the region with his counterparts from Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom and United States, his office said in a statement late on May 19. 

 

