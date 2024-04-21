Historic visit to Iraq set to focus on cooperation against terrorism

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is slated to embark on an official visit to Iraq on April 22, marking the first of its kind in 12 years.

The visit underscores a pivotal moment in the relationship between the neighbors, with a focus on bolstering cooperation in combating terrorism and fostering multifaceted ties.

Erdoğan's itinerary includes pivotal meetings in both the capital, Baghdad, and Erbil. At the forefront of the discussions lies the imperative of jointly addressing the threats posed by PKK, which has long operated in northern Iraqi territories.

High-level talks are scheduled between Erdoğan and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, as well as Prime Minister Muhammad Shiya al-Sudani.

A strategic framework agreement encompassing realms such as security, energy, trade, water management, transportation and health is poised for signing, as per local media.

Furthermore, a series of nearly 20 agreements are set to be inked by cabinet members from both nations, laying the groundwork for future collaboration. To ensure the effective implementation of these agreements, working committees will be established between ministries.

Central to Erdoğan's agenda is the concerted effort to combat terrorism, particularly the PKK menace. Discussions will encompass the establishment of a joint operations center to facilitate coordination and direct communication in counterterrorism efforts, along with providing technical support to Iraqi security forces and intelligence sharing initiatives.

Recent deliberations involving foreign and defense ministers, alongside intelligence chiefs from Türkiye and Iraq, resulted in the classification of the PKK as a banned organization within Iraqi borders. Ankara anticipates further progress in this regard during Erdoğan's visit, advocating for the PKK's designation as a terrorist entity.

In tandem with security concerns, economic cooperation will be a focal point of discussions. The Development Road Project, aimed at linking Iraq's burgeoning Grand Faw Port to Türkiye's southern border, is poised to advance into the implementation phase.

Spanning around 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), the initiative encompasses both railway and highway infrastructure, promising to bolster trade and connectivity between the two nations.

Moreover, efforts to reactivate the Iraq-Türkiye oil pipeline, dormant for a decade, will be reviewed.

Erdoğan's agenda also includes engagements in Erbil, where he will meet with the president of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, Nechirvan Barzani. Additionally, discussions are expected with officials from the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) and Turkmen community leaders.

Established in 1995, the ITF comprises various Turkmen parties united in their pursuit of bolstering the political representation and rights of the Turkmen community in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also emphasized the significance of the visit in a speech on April 21.

"As Türkiye, we will work for the stability of Iraq," he said. "We do not want Iraq to be associated with internal conflicts."

The minister further mentioned that the Gaza war will also be discussed during the meeting, noting that both sides "have the same sensitivities."