Istanbul Cinema Museum celebrates Devrim Erbil’s 60th year

ISTANBUL

An exhibition titled “Inspirations” focuses on prominent Turkish painter Devrim Erbil's 60-year artistic life at the Istanbul Cinema Museum.

The exhibition includes the works of Erbil, who is known as the “poet of painting,” and 34 of his artist friends. It offers a unique modern art experience to visitors, presenting the artist's classic art collection as well as works that have not yet been seen until now.

The exhibition, curated by London-based Renko London, founded by Renk Erbil, which carries out creative projects on Turkish modern art, features Devrim Erbil's oil paintings, silk carpets, mosaics, ceramics, digital NFTs and the artist's personal collection. It features 56 works produced with different techniques such as Giclee, which has a great weight.

Observing a 60-year span in Istanbul, Devrim Erbil's masterpieces, which depict various aspects of the city and are inspired by the rhythm and movement of life, draw visitors into the depths of the identity of the city.

“Inspirations” can be seen through June 30 at the Istanbul Cinema Museum in Beyoğlu.

Born in 1937 in the Aegean province of Uşak, Erbil is a pivotal figure in the modern art movement in Türkiye. He is best known as a painter but has also worked in mosaic, printmaking and tapestry. He is known for his poetic interpretations of Istanbul’s cityscape, which capture the dynamic pulse and historic textures of the city.

Erbil’s style brings together traditional motifs and contemporary sensibilities, often featuring a birds-eye view and a vibrant palette that represent the bustling life and scenic vistas of Istanbul. Over his career, he held numerous solo exhibitions globally and received many awards, including the prestigious title of State Artist granted by the Turkish government.