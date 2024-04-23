Istanbul Cinema Museum celebrates Devrim Erbil’s 60th year

Istanbul Cinema Museum celebrates Devrim Erbil’s 60th year

ISTANBUL
Istanbul Cinema Museum celebrates Devrim Erbil’s 60th year

An exhibition titled “Inspirations” focuses on prominent Turkish painter Devrim Erbil's 60-year artistic life at the Istanbul Cinema Museum.

The exhibition includes the works of Erbil, who is known as the “poet of painting,” and 34 of his artist friends. It offers a unique modern art experience to visitors, presenting the artist's classic art collection as well as works that have not yet been seen until now.

The exhibition, curated by London-based Renko London, founded by Renk Erbil, which carries out creative projects on Turkish modern art, features Devrim Erbil's oil paintings, silk carpets, mosaics, ceramics, digital NFTs and the artist's personal collection. It features 56 works produced with different techniques such as Giclee, which has a great weight.

Observing a 60-year span in Istanbul, Devrim Erbil's masterpieces, which depict various aspects of the city and are inspired by the rhythm and movement of life, draw visitors into the depths of the identity of the city.

“Inspirations” can be seen through June 30 at the Istanbul Cinema Museum in Beyoğlu.

Born in 1937 in the Aegean province of Uşak, Erbil is a pivotal figure in the modern art movement in Türkiye. He is best known as a painter but has also worked in mosaic, printmaking and tapestry. He is known for his poetic interpretations of Istanbul’s cityscape, which capture the dynamic pulse and historic textures of the city.

Erbil’s style brings together traditional motifs and contemporary sensibilities, often featuring a birds-eye view and a vibrant palette that represent the bustling life and scenic vistas of Istanbul. Over his career, he held numerous solo exhibitions globally and received many awards, including the prestigious title of State Artist granted by the Turkish government.

Turkey, turkey news, turkish newsletter, Hürriyet Daily News, HDN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April
LATEST NEWS

  1. Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

    Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

  2. Italy's deficit grew to 7.4 pct of GDP last year

    Italy's deficit grew to 7.4 pct of GDP last year

  3. Tensions between Beijing and Washington irk US companies

    Tensions between Beijing and Washington irk US companies

  4. Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China

    Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China

  5. Türkiye lauds counterterrorism talks with US delegation

    Türkiye lauds counterterrorism talks with US delegation
Recommended
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 class of inductees

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2024 class of inductees
French basilica displays rediscovered Raphael painting

French basilica displays rediscovered Raphael painting
Earth Day: Taking steps to avoid pointless plastic

Earth Day: Taking steps to avoid 'pointless plastic'
UK environment activists guilty of halting Les Miserables

UK environment activists guilty of halting 'Les Miserables'
Ancient Roman solar roof tiles power Pompeii villa

'Ancient Roman' solar roof tiles power Pompeii villa
AI-generated coffee launched in Finland

AI-generated coffee launched in Finland

WORLD Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China

Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China

An aide to a German far-right member of the European Parliament has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, German prosecutors said yesterday, deepening concerns about foreign interference ahead of June's EU elections.
ECONOMY Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed on April 23.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿