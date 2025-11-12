Syrians furious at huge hike in electricity prices

Syrians furious at huge hike in electricity prices

DAMASCUS
Syrians furious at huge hike in electricity prices

In his workshop near the Syrian capital, blacksmith Ghassan Aama cannot fathom the massive hike in electricity prices even as much of the country continues to face power cuts.

The energy ministry hiked prices by up to 6,000 percent last month, sending shockwaves through a population already reeling from decades of sanctions and 14 years of war.

"We were surprised to see electricity prices rise, as our income is limited," said Aama.

"If the bills are high, we might not be able to make ends meet," he added.

Aama already pays a subscription to a private generator so he can run his workshop -- a common practice in a country whose electricity sector has been ravaged by civil war, with power cuts lasting up to 20 hours a day.

Since the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December, Syria has slowly begun to emerge from decades of political and economic isolation.

The new rulers of Syria are hoping to attract funding and investments for reconstruction, which the World Bank estimated could cost more than $216 billion.

The government's decision to hike tariffs is part of a policy of liberalization that the government seems to have adopted at the start of the year, said Jihad Yazigi, editor of economic publication The Syria Report.

"What they are doing, basically, is just trying to cut costs and to remove subsidies," he added.

Contrary to what Assad claimed, the Syrian economy was "obviously not a socialist economy," Yazigi said.

It was "relatively liberal... and here (they) are liberalizing further," he said, as they also lifted subsidies on bread earlier this year.

But having borne the brunt of the country's crippled economy for years, Syrians are struggling to accept yet another blow.

"After liberation, we expected people to return and reconstruction to take place quickly," said Muhieddine Salam, a real estate agent.

"Now, if rent is $200 and the electricity tariff is between $200 and $400, what will I do?"

Syria previously announced major investment agreements with countries in the region to rebuild infrastructure.

It also announced major agreements with Qatar and Türkiye to supply it with gas for electricity production.

But these projects have yet to make a dent in the daily lives of Syrians.

Nine out of 10 people in the country live in poverty, and one in four is unemployed, according to the United Nations.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software
LATEST NEWS

  1. Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

    Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

  2. Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

    Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

  3. Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

    Philippines vows arrests over bogus flood control projects

  4. Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

    Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

  5. Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

    Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA
Recommended
Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants
Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA

Over 6,000 MW solar and wind capacity allocated under YEKA
ADB to provide $7 billion in financing to Türkiye over three years

ADB to provide $7 billion in financing to Türkiye over three years
Turkish SMEs have strong trade ties with Asia Pacific: Survey

Turkish SMEs have strong trade ties with Asia Pacific: Survey
Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK

Home sales fall slightly year-on-year in October, says TÜİK
Toyota announces additional $10 billion investment in US

Toyota announces additional $10 billion investment in US
BASF boss says China vital for companys future growth

BASF boss says China vital for company's future growth
WORLD Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declines in US, Germany: Study

Internet freedom declined in both the United States and Germany as Western democracies joined authoritarian states in imposing growing restrictions online, an annual survey by Freedom House said Thursday.
ECONOMY Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

Siemens reports record profit thanks to AI, software

German industrial giant Siemens reported record net income for a third consecutive year on Thursday, which company executives credited to growth in areas like software and artificial intelligence.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿