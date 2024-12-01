Syrian National Army foils PKK/YPG terror corridor plan: Turkish sources

Syrian National Army foils PKK/YPG terror corridor plan: Turkish sources

ANKARA
Syrian National Army foils PKK/YPG terror corridor plan: Turkish sources

The Syrian National Army (SNA) of the opposition thwarted the PKK/YPG terror group’s attempt to establish a terror corridor between Tal Rifaat and northeastern Syria through an executed operation, Turkish security sources stated on Dec. 1.

On Nov. 27, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and other anti-regime factions launched a major offensive against the regime of Bashar al-Assad, wresting control over a vast swath of territory previously held by government forces.

Following their complete dominion over Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city and the entirety of Idlib, the opposition shifted its focus toward Hama.

The Assad regime’s forces rapidly lost control of strategic territories as opposition forces initiated their operation targeting Aleppo.

In response to this abrupt loss of ground, the regime reportedly solicited assistance from the PKK/YPG terror group, the Turkish sources said in a statement.

“The Syrian regime has begun ceding control of its territories to PKK/YPG elements situated east of the Euphrates. Consequently, a significant number of PKK/YPG militants have moved from the eastern Euphrates to the Aleppo region,” the sources noted.

Seizing upon this opportunity, the terror group sought to implement plans to establish a corridor linking Tal Rifaat with northeastern Syria, the sources said.

Detecting the move by the terror group that took advantage of the opposition’s advance towards Aleppo, groups from the Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom, according to the sources.

By severing the arterial route connecting Raqqa and Aleppo, the SNA effectively disrupted the PKK/YPG’s aspirations to carve out a terror corridor, the sources said.

In an interview with Turkish private channel NTV late on Nov. 30, the Syrian National Coalition’s Prime Minister Abdurrahman Mustafa said that the operation aimed to cut off the PKK/YPG supply line.

The SNA was created in 2017 by the Syrian Interim Government and is a collection of troops to defend regions in Syria’s north controlled by the opposition against the Assad regime and its allies, as well as YPG.

Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9, 2019, under its right to self-defense as stipulated in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter to target terrorist groups, particularly the PKK/YPG, which threatened the national security in northern Syria.

PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union, with the YPG known as the group Syrian offshoot.

Armed opposition groups fighting against the regime in Syria on Nov. 30 seized Aleppo International Airport, which the regime forces had left to the PKK/YPG terrorist group.

The sources said that the regime forces withdrew from the city, leaving the airport located in the eastern part of the city to the opposition armed groups.

Syria's military announced a "temporary troop withdrawal" in Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against anti-regime forces.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

    Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

  2. Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

    Surge in fake alcohol deaths sparks alarm in Istanbul

  3. Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

    Seized İzmir island set for auction amid FETÖ probe

  4. Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

    Turkish footballer arrested over ties with major drug cartel in Germany

  5. Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'

    Erdoğan vows to end terrorism 'at home and abroad'
Recommended
Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat
We have to fight together to prevent war, Taiwans Lai says in US

We have to 'fight together to prevent war,' Taiwan's Lai says in US
Trump announces loyalist Patel as choice to lead FBI

Trump announces loyalist Patel as choice to lead FBI
Nations warn of obstruction at plastic talks

Nations warn of 'obstruction' at plastic talks
New EU chiefs visit Kiev on first day of mandate

New EU chiefs visit Kiev on first day of mandate
US Black Friday online spending put at record $10.8 bln

US 'Black Friday' online spending put at record $10.8 bln
Vietnam to build $67 bln high-speed railway

Vietnam to build $67 bln high-speed railway
WORLD Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish, Saudi ministers discuss Syria as SNA gains ground in Tal Rifaat

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, held a phone conversation on Dec. 1 to discuss the latest developments in Syria, according to sources from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY Musk asks court to block OpenAis conversion

Musk asks court to block OpenAi's conversion

Elon Musk has again asked a U.S. court to stop ChatGPT-maker OpenAI from converting into a for-profit enterprise, CNBC reported on Nov. 30.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿