Syria expects mass refugee return as revival efforts step up

DAMASCUS
Syria's new administration anticipates the return of 14 million refugees to the country within two years, amidst intensifying efforts to foster stability and appeals for the alleviation of international sanctions.

Following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December last year, the nation has embarked on a sweeping political and societal restructuring endeavor.

Undoubtedly, one of the most salient aspects of this transitional period is the fate of millions of Syrians who were displaced by the civil war, with many seeking refuge in several countries, particularly in Türkiye.

"I am confident that 14 million Syrians will return to their country in two years. Only around 1 to 1.5 million will remain [abroad]," Syria's new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa said, speaking to Dubai-based documentary filmmaker and YouTube content creator Joe HaTTab in a video.

Throughout the process that culminated in the regime’s downfall, residents in territories under their control were not displaced, he said.

On the contrary, these areas witnessed an influx of people seeking to resettle there, Sharaa said, dismissing allegations that minorities were displaced.

He emphasized the harmony among all segments of society, noting, "There is social consensus in Syria. Thanks to this, for the first time in Syria, people will be able to live together with love."

He highlighted that the revolution has been completed with the regime’s collapse and it is time to transition from a revolutionary mindset to a state-oriented one.

Describing the new administration's goal as "victory without vengeance," he supported reconciliation efforts and an amnesty policy for those who switched allegiances after the regime's fall.

In tandem with these developments, Syria resumed its passport issuance operations on Jan. 13, marking a critical step in facilitating the return of its diaspora and restoring state functionality.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya last week that 52,622 Syrians in Türkiye returned to their homeland in a month.

Sharaa’s statement came amid the European Union’s announcement about a meeting on sanction targeting the war-torn country.

EU foreign ministers will meet on Jan. 27 in Brussels to discuss easing sanctions imposed on Syria, the bloc's foreign policy chief said. However, she said the move would depend on Syria's new rulers carrying out an inclusive political transition during a gathering of top European and Middle Eastern diplomats in the Saudi capital of Riyadh to discuss Syria’s future.

European countries and the United States have been wary over the Islamist roots of the former insurgents who drove Assad out of power and who now lead an interim government.

The former rebels have promised to hold a national dialogue summit that includes different groups across Syria to agree upon a new political road map leading to a new constitution and an election.

