Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor

DAMASCUS

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has appointed Abdul Qadir al-Hasriya as governor of the war-battered country's central bank, state media reported.

Syria's national currency is considered the foremost challenge for the central bank post, after its value plummeted during 13 years of civil war.

Hasriya takes over from Maysa Sabreen, who had been appointed caretaken governor in late December, after an Islamist-led offensive toppled longtime president Bashar al-Assad.

Sabreen, a banking expert, had been the first woman to head the financial establishment, having served as first deputy governor since 2018.

Hasriya was born in 1961 and previously lived between the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

He studied at the American University of Beirut before completing his PhD in finance at the University of Durham in Britain.

He previously worked for accountancy firms EY, previously known as Ernst & Young, and Arthur Andersen, as well as having been a member of the financial committee of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Geneva.

He was a consultant on reforms to Syria's central bank in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program.

The Syrian pound has lost about 90 percent of its value since the start of the civil war in 2011, sinking from 50 pounds to currently around 10,000-12,000 to the U.S. dollar.