Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor

Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor

DAMASCUS
Syria appoints finance expert as new central bank governor

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa has appointed Abdul Qadir al-Hasriya as governor of the war-battered country's central bank, state media reported.

Syria's national currency is considered the foremost challenge for the central bank post, after its value plummeted during 13 years of civil war.

Hasriya takes over from Maysa Sabreen, who had been appointed caretaken governor in late December, after an Islamist-led offensive toppled longtime president Bashar al-Assad.

Sabreen, a banking expert, had been the first woman to head the financial establishment, having served as first deputy governor since 2018.

Hasriya was born in 1961 and previously lived between the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

He studied at the American University of Beirut before completing his PhD in finance at the University of Durham in Britain.

He previously worked for accountancy firms EY, previously known as Ernst & Young, and Arthur Andersen, as well as having been a member of the financial committee of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in Geneva.

He was a consultant on reforms to Syria's central bank in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program. 

The Syrian pound has lost about 90 percent of its value since the start of the civil war in 2011, sinking from 50 pounds to currently around 10,000-12,000 to the U.S. dollar.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul
LATEST NEWS

  1. US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

    US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

  2. New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

    New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

  3. Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

    Over 100 killed in attacks by RSF in Sudan’s Omdurman: Medics

  4. UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

    UN chief says Gaza transformed into 'killing field'

  5. Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza

    Erdoğan warns against ‘expansionist intentions’ in Gaza
Recommended
New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House
Stronger ruble means more Russian tourists for Turkish tourism

Stronger ruble means more Russian tourists for Turkish tourism
EVs, hybrid cars transforming local auto market

EVs, hybrid cars transforming local auto market
TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal

TVF, Iraq Development Fund sign strategic cooperation deal
Budget airline Avelo to fly deportation flights for ICE

Budget airline Avelo to fly deportation flights for ICE
Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter

Samsung forecast beats market expectations for first quarter
WORLD US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

US, Russia to hold 2nd round of embassy talks in Istanbul

The U.S. confirmed that a second round of consultations between Moscow and Washington will take place in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Thursday.

ECONOMY New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

New US tariffs on China to hit 104 pct: White House

Additional U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are set to reach 104 percent on Wednesday, the White House told AFP, as Washington doubles down on planned action after Beijing vowed a "fight to the end" on levies.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿