Sydney Sweeney transforms into boxing legend in new biopic

LONDON

American actress Sydney Sweeney has transformed into former professional boxer Christy Martin for the biopic “Christy,” which chronicles Martin’s life both inside and outside the ring.

Directed and co-written by David Michod, the film follows two decades of Martin’s life. During that time, she stumbled into boxing and, thanks to her raw talent, became one of the most successful female boxers of the 1990s.

The film also explores her relationship with her coachturned-husband Jim Martin, played by Ben Foster, who takes control of her career and her life, with harrowing consequences.

Martin later founded “Christy’s Champs,” a non-profit supporting victims of family abuse, and telling her story came with a weight of responsibility, Sweeney said at the movie’s premiere at the London Film Festival on Oct. 17. “Honestly, it’s a really heavy weight to carry,” she said.

“I feel the importance of her story and what it means to other people. And she’s such a huge advocate, and she inspires me to also be an advocate as well.”

Known for her aggressive fighting style and powerful punches, Martin, now 57, was the first woman to sign with boxing promoter Don King and competed professionally from 1989 to 2012. She was closely involved in the film’s production and visited the set often during shooting.

Sweeney, star of “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You,” spent around three months preparing for the role, working with a boxing coach, weight trainer and nutritionist.

“I put on around 16 kg and it was definitely a very intense physical transformation. But I felt so strong,” she said, adding that the fighting scenes in the film were highly realistic.

“I got a concussion. I might have broken someone else’s nose.” The film celebrates Martin’s boxing achievements while also addressing domestic violence and sexual identity.

“We set out to make a film that’s about many things, not just boxing,” said co-writer Mirrah Foulkes. “I realized there was a larger story to tell about how these kinds of coercive-control relationships work, the one that she has in this film with her husband-slash-trainer,” added Michod.

“I wanted to understand how they function, because they function all too commonly all over the world and often with horrific consequences.”