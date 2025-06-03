Switzerland returns 7 more historical artifacts to Türkiye

GENEVA
Switzerland on June 2 returned seven historical artifacts to Türkiye, including gilded bronze votive figurines from the Bronze Age, as part of a bilateral agreement aimed at combating cultural property trafficking.

 

At a handover ceremony at the Turkish Embassy in Bern, Ambassador Şebnem İncesu said she was pleased to host the fourth repatriation ceremony since the 2022 agreement between the two countries.

 

"This agreement lays the foundation for long-term cooperation between our cultural institutions," İncesu said, adding: "We are happy to see the fruits of this collaboration once again."

 

She noted the complexity of such returns, which require the participation of many stakeholders, and expressed gratitude to the Swiss authorities.

 

"We appreciate Switzerland's effective system in fighting illicit trade of cultural property," she said.

 

Fabienne Baraga, the head of the Swiss Federal Office of Culture's unit responsible for international transfers, echoed this sentiment: "The true value of cultural objects can only be appreciated within their original context. Looting and illegal trade break this link, representing a major loss for the countries of origin."

 

The Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry said the artifacts had been seized in a criminal investigation in the canton of St. Gallen and confirmed as Anatolian in origin.

 

Among them were miniature votive figurines, a granulated gold earring, Roman-era glass vessels, and a polycandelon oil lamp from the Early Middle Ages.

 

The items will now undergo scientific analysis before being preserved in Turkish museums. The ministry emphasized Türkiye’s continued commitment to international cooperation in protecting cultural heritage and preventing illicit trafficking.

