Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

HANOI
Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Hanoi residents flocked to the Vietnamese capital’s air-conditioned shopping malls on June 3 to escape power cuts at home, as the grid struggled to cope with the high demand caused by soaring heat.

Vietnam is one of many countries across South and Southeast Asia experiencing record-high temperatures in recent weeks.

The temperature rose to 36 degrees Celsius.

Scientists have warned that global warming is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events around the world, including heat waves.

Drought and a prolonged heatwave have put a lot of pressure on power supplies in the country’s north, according to supplier Vietnam Electricity.

At another packed mall outside Hanoi, families with young children sought refuge in the air-conditioning.

“I have been here with my two young kids since lunch time. The kids can play, while I can go shopping. We will go back home after dinner. Hoping the power is back then,” Do Thuy Dung said.

Average power consumption in Hanoi in May increased by more than 22.5 percent compared with April, Vietnam Electricity said.

State media also reported power cuts in recent days in Quang Ninh province -- home to the world heritage-listed Ha Long Bay.

Several restaurants in Ha Long city were out of food on Friday night because power outages meant people could not cook at home.

Power cuts also hit hotels on popular islands.

Authorities have also turned off streetlights in some major cities to save power.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival
LATEST NEWS

  1. Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

    Marmaris hosts Int’l Culture and Art Festival

  2. Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

    Quake-hit children bid farewell to retired British soldier with love, gifts

  3. Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

    Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

  4. Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

    Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

  5. British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow

    British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow
Recommended
Twitter safety exec quits after video strife

Twitter safety exec quits after video strife
British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow

British Airways launches flights between Sabiha Gökçen and Heathrow
Saudi Aramco in talks with Turkish contractors

Saudi Aramco in talks with Turkish contractors
Türkiye offers second cheapest holiday to Germans

Türkiye offers second cheapest holiday to Germans
Macro-financial stability a priority, says Şimşek

Macro-financial stability a priority, says Şimşek
Human extinction threat ‘overblown’ says AI sage Marcus

Human extinction threat ‘overblown’ says AI sage Marcus
WORLD Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

Türkiye to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on June 3 it will be sending a commando battalion to northern Kosovo in response to a NATO request for troops to help quell violent unrest.

ECONOMY Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Sweltering heat in Vietnam’s north sparks power cuts

Hanoi residents flocked to the Vietnamese capital’s air-conditioned shopping malls on June 3 to escape power cuts at home, as the grid struggled to cope with the high demand caused by soaring heat.

SPORTS Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

Istanbul preparing for Champions League Final

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has organized a series of events to enhance the promotion of Istanbul internationally prior to the upcoming Champions League final match scheduled for June 10.