Swedish university found guilty of rejecting Turkish student over NATO bid

Swedish university found guilty of rejecting Turkish student over NATO bid

STOCKHOLM
Swedish university found guilty of rejecting Turkish student over NATO bid

Sweden’s official equality body has found Stockholm University guilty of rejecting a Turkish student due to a dispute between the two nations over Sweden’s NATO admission process.

The incident dates back to 2022, when third-year psychology student Fatma Zehra S. was granted approval for an internship at Stockholm University under the EU’s Erasmus+ program.

After receiving the entitlement, Fatma Zehra S. expressed interest in joining a research study led by Professor Per Carlbring, one of the university's instructors, via email. However, in response, Carlbring rejected the student’s request, stating, “Dear Fatma, I would love to host you. However, since Türkiye does not allow Sweden to join NATO, I have to decline. Sorry.”

Fatma Zehra S. later filed a complaint with Sweden’s Equality Ombudsman (DO) against Stockholm University. In response, Torun Lindholm Ojmyr, the university's vice president of the psychology department, acknowledged in a letter of apology that Professor Carlbring's actions were improper and incorrect.

After nearly two years, the DO concluded that Fatma Zehra S. had indeed experienced ethnic discrimination, with Stockholm University found guilty of discriminatory practices.

However, following her negative experience, a different professor from the psychology department at the same institution approved the application of Fatma Zehra S.

Sweden and Finland had applied to join the alliance in May 2022 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Türkiye greenlighted Finland in early 2023 while delaying Sweden’s process due to Stockholm’s failure to meet Türkiye’s demands in the fight against terrorism and multiple anti-Türkiye and anti-Muslim protests in the country.

While Sweden tightened its anti-terrorism legislation in response, Türkiye's parliamentary vote on Jan. 23 last year endorsed Sweden's NATO membership.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

    Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

  2. Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

    Lebanon set for yet another attempt at electing president

  3. Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

    Iran eyeing Makran for new capital

  4. Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

    Israel seeks to reduce reliance on Western arms

  5. Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan share common interests: Aliyev
Recommended
Establishment of internationally recognized govt in Syria priority: Fidan

Establishment of internationally recognized gov't in Syria 'priority': Fidan
Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats

Türkiye establishes new body to tackle cyber threats
Türkiye declares 2025 as ‘Year of Family’ to curb declining birth rates

Türkiye declares 2025 as ‘Year of Family’ to curb declining birth rates
Scientists study rare dolphin infanticide in Marmara Sea

Scientists study rare dolphin infanticide in Marmara Sea
Extortion scheme involving live chat app busted

Extortion scheme involving live chat app busted
Ministry bans ingestible gastric balloon procedure

Ministry bans ingestible gastric balloon procedure
Turkish students pursue olive cultivation internships in Italy

Turkish students pursue olive cultivation internships in Italy
WORLD Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

Trump’s remarks on Greenland stir reaction

France on Wednesday warned Donald Trump against threatening the “sovereign borders” of the European Union after the U.S. president-elect refused to rule out military action to take control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of EU member Denmark.
ECONOMY Yum Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands terminates franchise agreement in Türkiye

Yum! Brands announced on Wednesday it has terminated its franchise agreements with franchisee İş Gıda, the owner and operator of all KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Türkiye, after failure by İş Gıda to meet Yum! Brands’ standards.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿