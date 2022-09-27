Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

ANKARA
Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

A delegation from the Swedish Justice Ministry will pay a visit to Türkiye on Oct. 5-6 for talks on the issue of extradition of criminals, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ has said.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Sept. 26, Bozdağ noted that the negotiations on the issue of extradition from Sweden and Finland were continuing.

“We expect Sweden and Finland to extradite FETÖ and PKK members to Türkiye within the scope of the NATO agreement. The people whose extradition we want are people who are under investigation and prosecution in our country,” he said.

A delegation from the Turkish Foreign Ministry will also go to Finland to hold talks, Bozdağ noted.

No information has been given about whether the people whom Türkiye wanted to be extradited have left Sweden and Finland, Bozdağ added.

A three-way agreement stipulated the Nordic states to support Türkiye’s fight against terror and cooperate for the extradition of demanded terror suspects.

“Finland and Sweden will address Türkiye’s pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously and thoroughly, taking into account information, evidence and intelligence provided by Türkiye, and establish necessary bilateral legal frameworks to facilitate extradition and security cooperation with Türkiye, in accordance with the European Convention on Extradition,” according to the memorandum the three countries signed on June 28.

The document noted that Türkiye, Finland and Sweden commit to establishing a joint, structured dialogue and cooperation mechanism at all levels of government, including between law enforcement and intelligence agencies, to enhance cooperation on counterterrorism, organized crime, and other common challenges as they so decide.

Ankara had been complaining about Sweden and Finland’s stances in the fight against anti-Türkiye terrorism and said it could block the process of the two Nordic countries joining NATO if they failed to grant Türkiye’s demands for the extradition of terror suspects.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE CHP dismisses Bolu mayor for 1 year over controversial remarks

CHP dismisses Bolu mayor for 1 year over controversial remarks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

    Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

  2. Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy

    Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy

  3. Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

    Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

  4. Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

    Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

  5. Three workers die of gas poisoning in gelatin factory

    Three workers die of gas poisoning in gelatin factory
Recommended
Greek armament of Aegean islands nonsense to Türkiye: Erdoğan

Greek armament of Aegean islands nonsense to Türkiye: Erdoğan
One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin
Türkiye to protect its rights amid Greek provocations: Erdoğan

Türkiye to protect its rights amid Greek provocations: Erdoğan
Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands

Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands
Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy

Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy
Malaysia, Indonesia show interest in Turkish drones: Turkish FM

Malaysia, Indonesia show interest in Turkish drones: Turkish FM
WORLD NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

ECONOMY Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said on Sept. 27, raising suspicions of sabotage.
SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.