Person behind deadly Istanbul bombing arrested, says minister

Person behind deadly Istanbul bombing arrested, says minister

ISTANBUL
Person behind deadly Istanbul bombing arrested, says minister

Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister Süleyman Soylu said on Nov. 14.

“Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG has its Syrian headquarters,” said Soylu.

The bomber has been identified as Syrian national Ahlam Albashir. 

Six people were killed and 81 people were wounded in Sunday’s explosion on İstiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square.

“A little while ago, the person who left the bomb was detained by our Istanbul Police Department teams,” Soylu said. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the bombing a "vile attack" that had the "smell of terror".

A nine-year old girl and her father, as well as a 15-year-old girl and her mother were among those killed in the attack.

Istanbul police said Monday that 46 people had been detained in total.

Soylu also blamed the United States, saying "we do not accept the US embassy's message of condolences. We reject it," in televised comments

Soylu said of the 81 people who were hospitalized, 50 were discharged.

Five of the wounded were receiving emergency care and two of them were in life-threatening condition, he said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Istiklal Avenue was reopened to pedestrian traffic at 6 a.m. on Monday after police concluded inspections at the scene.

On Sunday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ told that investigators were focusing on a woman who sat on a bench by the scene of the blast for about 40 minutes. The explosion took place just minutes after she left. 

 Person behind deadly Istanbul bombing arrested, says minister

WORLD Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital: Indonesian officials

Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital: Indonesian officials
MOST POPULAR

  1. Türkiye appoints new envoy to Israel after four-year gap

    Türkiye appoints new envoy to Israel after four-year gap

  2. Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

    Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

  3. Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

    Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

  4. Spain extends Patriot deployment in Türkiye until June 2023

    Spain extends Patriot deployment in Türkiye until June 2023

  5. Astronauts flock to Spanish isle to train

    Astronauts flock to Spanish isle to train
Recommended
Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million

Türkiye’s New Year’s lottery prize set at $10.7 million
Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany

Offer made to Turkish chess player to compete for Germany
Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months

Over 100,000 irregular migrants deported in 11 months
FETÖ member captured in Azerbaijan

FETÖ member captured in Azerbaijan
Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister

Structures disrupting naturalness of Ayder Plateau to be demolished: Minister
Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea

Turkish influencer shoots videos in South Korea
WORLD Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital: Indonesian officials

Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital: Indonesian officials

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said on Nov. 14.
ECONOMY G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host’s president said it was not enough.
SPORTS Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

Diyarbakır preparing to host 1,000 Scottish fans

The southeastern province of Diyarbakır is counting the days to host about 1,000 Scottish supporters who will come to the city to watch the Türkiye and Scotland football match on Nov. 16.