Supermarkets to pay recovery share for plastic bags

Supermarkets to pay recovery share for plastic bags

Aysel Alp - ANKARA
Supermarkets to pay recovery share for plastic bags

In the new year, the price paid by the citizens for plastic bags will remain constant as 0.25 Turkish Liras, while the supermarkets will now have to pay a recovery share of 0.38 liras to the state for each bag, Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum has announced.

In the meeting held with the sector representatives, the supermarkets demanded the sale price of bags to rise to 0.75 liras in 2023, citing the increased costs, while plastic manufacturers and ministry officials argued that the price would remain the same.

The decision increased the recovery participation share to 0.38 liras with an increase of 54 percent instead of increasing it at the revaluation rate of 122.8 percent, that is, to 0.55 liras.

Reiterating that the paid plastic bag application introduced in 2019 aimed to protect the environment and prevent the waste of bags, Yavuz Eroğlu, the head of the Turkish Plastics Industry Foundation (PAGEV), said supermarkets that made a profit from this application for the first three years will start to lose 0.35 liras for each bag in 2023.

super markets, payments,

TÜRKIYE Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime
LATEST NEWS

  1. Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

    Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

  2. China insists official Covid data is transparent

    China insists official Covid data is transparent

  3. Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

    Power cuts in most Ukraine regions after Russian strikes

  4. Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

    Israel's Netanyahu back in power with hard-line government

  5. Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

    Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele
Recommended
Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime

Defense minister assures Syrian opposition of talks with regime
Over 2.7 million people migrated across provinces last year

Over 2.7 million people migrated across provinces last year
More than 1 million pets registered in PETVET

More than 1 million pets registered in PETVET
2023 to be ‘Year of Aşık Veysel’

2023 to be ‘Year of Aşık Veysel’
AKP deputy performs in film

AKP deputy performs in film
ISIL terrorist caught ‘preparing to attack on New Year’s Eve’

ISIL terrorist caught ‘preparing to attack on New Year’s Eve’
WORLD China insists official Covid data is transparent

China insists official Covid data is transparent

China has insisted the data it publishes on Covid-19 deaths has always been transparent, state media reported, despite the official figures being tiny compared with other countries and its hospitals overwhelmed with infections.
ECONOMY Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Boron exports hit record $1.3 billion: Minister

Türkiye’s boron sales generated a record $1.3 billion in export revenues this year, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.
SPORTS Brazil in mourning for King of Football Pele

Brazil in mourning for 'King of Football' Pele

Brazil starts three days of national mourning on Dec. 30 for football legend Pele, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who has died at age 82.