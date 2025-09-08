SunExpress carries 2.6 million tourists to Antalya in eight months

ANTALYA

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, transported 2.6 million passengers from abroad to Antalya in the first eight months of the year.

The airline continues its growth with a target of carrying approximately 16 million passengers to Türkiye by the end of the year.

Operating with a fleet of 85 aircraft during the summer season, SunExpress has nearly doubled its seat capacity compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

During the peak travel months of June, July, and August, the airline conducted over 10,000 flights to Antalya from 76 different airports.

This summer, SunExpress operated flights to 237 routes across 35 countries, adding 21 new routes to its network — 15 international and 6 domestic.

New international destinations included Glasgow and Liverpool from Antalya, and London Stansted and Glasgow from Dalaman, as well as Amman and Chișinău. On domestic routes, new services were launched from Antalya and İzmir to Eastern Anatolian cities, such as Muş and Ağrı.

The DACH region, comprising Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, remains SunExpress’s core market. Last year, the airline carried one out of every two passengers traveling from Germany to Türkiye and continues to offer the highest number of direct connections from 22 airports in the region to the Turkish Riviera and Anatolian cities.

In summer 2025, SunExpress is operating direct flights from 17 airports in Germany to 18 destinations across Türkiye.

The airline is also expanding rapidly in the U.K. and Ireland markets, aiming to become the leading leisure carrier for flights from these countries to the Turkish Riviera and Anatolia.

During the 2025 summer season, the airline will operate flights from 13 airports in the U.K. and Ireland to 29 different routes in Türkiye.