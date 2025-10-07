Study probes quake resilience of churches in Krom Valley

Academics from Gümüşhane University are conducting a study to determine how 40 churches in the historic Krom Valley have been affected by earthquakes over time.

 

Declared an archaeological site in 2009, the Krom Valley once hosted various ethnic communities. The area, known for its dense Turkish and Greek populations in the past, became the focus of researchers from Gümüşhane University following the powerful Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş.

 

To assess the structural condition of the churches in the wake of past quakes, academics launched a project titled “Optimization of the Visibility of Historical Structures Using Modified Weighted Differential Evolution: Gümüşhane.” Drone data collected from the field were transformed into 3D digital models.

 

By analyzing the data with the help of artificial intelligence, the team aims to complete the fieldwork by 2026 and reach conclusions about the current seismic resilience of the churches.

 

Preliminary findings revealed that the churches were positioned in a triangular pattern, enabling visual contact among them. Researchers agreed that many churches, particularly those around Soruhan Church, were interconnected through direct lines of sight.

 

The analyses also showed that the churches were strategically built to avoid damage from natural elements such as heavy rainfall and flash floods.

 

3D models of the churches created

 

Associate Professor Mehmet Akif Günen from Gümüşhane University’s Department of Geomatics Engineering told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the team used both aerial and ground images of 40 churches in Krom Valley.

 

“The 3D models of the churches were generated from drone footage,” he said. “In the final stage, we used artificial intelligence techniques to identify the visible areas of the region.”

 

Günen noted that there might be more churches that have not yet been identified. “If those were still standing, the visibility rate across the valley would likely exceed 80 percent,” he said. “Our hydraulic analyses also showed that these churches were not built randomly along water streams, meaning they were constructed in a way to remain unaffected by rainfall or flooding.”

 

Assistant Professor Kaşif Furkan Öztürk from the Department of Civil Engineering said the team began their research after the Feb. 6, 2023 earthquakes to evaluate the earthquake resistance of historical structures.

 

“Gümüşhane is home to many significant historical buildings,” he said. “We also wanted to explore how these could be preserved and promoted for tourism. Not only standing structures but also our cultural heritage suffer serious damage during earthquakes.”

 

Öztürk added that most of the historical buildings in the province are located in the ancient city of Satala in the Kelkit district and in Krom Valley within the borders of Yağlıdere village.

 

Şener Aliyazıcıoğlu from the Department of Mining Engineering emphasized that most of the historical structures in the region are built on rock formations.

 

“We examined the buildings using non-destructive techniques,” he said. “At the same time, we studied their geographical positioning and tried to bring all the findings together into an integrated framework.”

