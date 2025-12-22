Kate Winslet says crew underpaid on directoral debut

Kate Winslet says crew underpaid on directoral debut

LOS ANGELES
Kate Winslet says crew underpaid on directoral debut

Kate Winslet has said members of the crew of her directorial debut “Goodbye June” were underpaid after she failed to secure a sufficiently large budget, blaming entrenched sexism in the film industry.

The Oscar-winning actor, best known for “Titanic,” said being a female director meant she had to “call in favors” to get the project made, as investors were reluctant to back it.

As a result, some department heads and crew agreed to work for less than their unusal weekly rates.

Speaking on a podcast, Wislet said women face greater scrutiny when stepping behind the camera, while men are often assumed to be competent by default. “That assumption is not made of women,” she said, adding that it makes it harder for female directors to secure funding and adequate budgets.

She also said actresses-turned-directors are often viewed as vain or unserious, and are spoken to in a different, more dismissive language than their male counterparts. 

Goodbye June, Winslet’s first film as director, is a Netflix family drama about four siblings who reunite as their mother’s health deteriorates.

The cast includes Helen Mirren, Timothy Spall, Toni Collette, Andrea Riseborough and Johnny Flynn, alongside Winslet herself.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

    Istanbul to host 3rd Gaza solidarity march on first day of 2026

  2. US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

    US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

  3. Iran says missile program defensive, non-negotiable

    Iran says missile program defensive, non-negotiable

  4. Turkish nationals top Germany’s family unification visas in 2025

    Turkish nationals top Germany’s family unification visas in 2025

  5. Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus signal ‘new stage’ in alliance

    Israel, Greece, Greek Cyprus signal ‘new stage’ in alliance
Recommended
Rome to charge visitors for access to Trevi Fountain

Rome to charge visitors for access to Trevi Fountain
Ancient mosaic unearthed during post-quake excavations in Hatay

Ancient mosaic unearthed during post-quake excavations in Hatay
Türkiye’s ‘102 Exhibitions’ attract over 8.5 mln visitors nationwide

Türkiye’s ‘102 Exhibitions’ attract over 8.5 mln visitors nationwide
Archaeologists uncover oldest known section of Diyarbakır city walls

Archaeologists uncover oldest known section of Diyarbakır city walls
Istanbul Modern to host Artists’ Film International, Bienalsur programs

Istanbul Modern to host Artists’ Film International, Bienalsur programs
Türkiye repatriates rare antiquities from US

Türkiye repatriates rare antiquities from US
WORLD US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

US to recall nearly 30 career diplomats, including those in Egypt, Armenia

The Trump administration is recalling nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and other senior embassy posts as it moves to reshape the U.S. diplomatic posture abroad with personnel deemed fully supportive of President Donald Trump’s “America First” priorities, the Associated Press reported on Dec. 22.
ECONOMY Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Over 50 million foreign tourists visit Türkiye in 11 months

Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.  Türkiye welcomed 50.06 million foreign tourists between January and November, according to data released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 22.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿