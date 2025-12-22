Türkiye’s ‘102 Exhibitions’ attract over 8.5 mln visitors nationwide

DENİZLİ

The exhibition “Ancient Faces of the Lykos,” showcasing 52 archaeological artifacts unearthed from ancient cities in western Türkiye, has opened to the public in Denizli as the final event of the nationwide “102 Exhibitions” to mark the 102nd anniversary of modern Türkiye.

The exhibitions have attracted over 8.5 million visitors nationwide so far, officials have said.

Hosted at the Nihat Zeybekçi Congress and Culture Center, the exhibition brings together sculptures and sculptural fragments dating back to the Hellenistic and Roman Imperial periods, discovered during archaeological excavations in the ancient cities of Hierapolis, Laodicea, Tripolis and Tabae.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director General of Cultural Heritage and Museums Birol İnceciköz said the exhibition marked the culmination of a year-long cultural journey across Türkiye.

The 102 Exhibitions project was launched on Feb. 19 with the opening of the “From Nature to Art: Wood” exhibition at the Ankara Ethnography Museum, taking a journey into Anatolia’s cultural heritage in light of the republic — showcasing works that reflect Anatolia’s multi-layered civilizations from prehistoric times to the Ottoman period.

“In total, 102 exhibitions were organized by 46 provinces with the participation of 85 state museums and 17 private museums, presenting 8,163 works to the public,” İnceciköz said. “Many of these pieces were either carefully preserved in museum storage or newly uncovered through excavations, and were displayed for the first time.”

“This process not only made our cultural assets visible, but also significantly increased public interest in our museums,” he added.

İnceciköz noted that the exhibitions attracted a total of 8,583,518 visitors nationwide, underlining growing public awareness and appreciation of cultural heritage. “The Ancient Faces of the Lykos is a valuable part of this inclusive vision,” he said.

The exhibitions covered a wide range of themes and materials, including archaeology, ethnography, traditional crafts and fine arts. Many were curated around regional histories, allowing local audiences to engage more deeply with the heritage of their own cities while also attracting domestic tourism.

Denizli Governor Ömer Faruk Coşkun described the province as an “open-air museum,” shaped by ancient cities that illuminate human history.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors for six months.