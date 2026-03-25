Students nationwide receive financial literacy training

Students nationwide receive financial literacy training

ANKARA
Students nationwide receive financial literacy training

Students across Türkiye attended a nationwide “financial literacy” lesson on March 24, delivered simultaneously during the first class period in primary, middle and high schools as part of a joint initiative by the Education Ministry and the Capital Markets Board (SPK), the country’s main financial regulatory authority overseeing capital markets.

 

According to a statement from the Education Ministry, the lesson forms part of the “literacy skills” component with the Century of Türkiye Education Model (TYMM), where financial literacy is defined as a core competency.

 

The program adopts a skills-based, holistic and real-life-oriented learning approach, positioning financial awareness as a key element in raising informed and responsible individuals.

 

As part of the initiative, teaching materials and lesson plans tailored to all grade levels were made available through the Education Informatics Network (EBA). The content was designed to be delivered by teachers regardless of subject specialization, ensuring uniform implementation across the country.

 

Additional resources were also developed for educators and school administrators via the Teacher Informatics Network (ÖBA), aligning with the broader curriculum framework.

 

The lesson placed particular emphasis on the financial risks associated with the digital age. Students were introduced to the dual nature of technology and digital platforms, which, while facilitating everyday tasks, also create opportunities for fraud and exploitation.

 

The curriculum highlighted emerging threats such as online scams, illegal betting and virtual gambling, aiming to strengthen students’ awareness and resilience against such risks.

 

In addition, practical topics, including budgeting, responsible consumption and efficient resource management, were covered to promote sound financial decision-making from an early age.

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