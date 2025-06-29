Strong euro may help Turkish exporters: Expert

Strong euro may help Turkish exporters: Expert

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Strong euro may help Turkish exporters: Expert

Turkish exporters deem the rise in the euro/U.S. dollar exchange rate as a potentially beneficial development, while the uncertainties over the independence of the Fed fuel concerns.

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering selecting a new name to chair the Fed in September or October. The Fed’s likelihood of making three rate cuts by the end of the year increased, causing the euro/U.S. dollar exchange rate to rise to 1.1745 last week, a nearly four-year high, stabilizing at 1.1730.

The decline in the U.S. dollar showed that investors responded to Trump’s decisions by selling their dollar assets, putting downward pressure on the U.S. Dollar Index.

Tonguc Erbas, general manager of Türkiye-based financial services firm Ahlatci Portfoy, said the European Central Bank (ECB)’s tight monetary stance to bring down the bloc’s inflation to 2 percent also contributed to the rise.

“The rise in the euro/U.S. dollar exchange may have been positive for Turkish exporters because half of Türkiye’s exports go to Europe, but most of our imports are dollar-based,” he said.

“The rise in the exchange rate is allowing euro-based revenue to increase when converted to Turkish Lira.”

Erbaş noted that the Turkish industrial sector in particular could benefit from the exchange rate, but the exchange rate risk on the import side needs to be monitored closely.

Türkiye's exports totaled $110.9 billion in January-May this year, 39 percent of which were to the EU, up 7.5 percent versus the same period last year, according to the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TİM).

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

    Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

  2. ICC hit with cyber security attack

    ICC hit with cyber security attack

  3. 2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

    2026 NATO summit to be held in Ankara, Erdoğan announces

  4. AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

    AKP bill proposes change to lowest pension

  5. Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children

    Türkiye's foster family program provides care to over 10,000 children
Recommended
Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts
Canada rescinds tax on US tech firms in hopes of Trump trade deal

Canada rescinds tax on US tech firms in hopes of Trump trade deal
Ministry monitors public spending with AI-powered system

Ministry monitors public spending with AI-powered system
Unemployment rate declines to 8.4 percent in May

Unemployment rate declines to 8.4 percent in May
Foreign trade deficit at $6.6 billion in May: TÜİK

Foreign trade deficit at $6.6 billion in May: TÜİK
Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations

Buffett announces $6 billion in donations to five foundations
Trump not to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9

Trump not to extend a pause on global tariffs beyond July 9
WORLD Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

Trump to sign executive order to terminate Syria sanctions: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on June 30 afternoon to terminate the U.S.' sanctions program on Syria, according to the White House.
ECONOMY Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Israel-Iran reconciliation may drive oil toward $60 range: Experts

Oil prices slumped more than 12 percent last week, snapping a three-week rally, with analysts expecting prices to stabilize around the $60 range in the near term.
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿