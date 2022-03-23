Story of Maria Callas at Pera Film

ISTANBUL

Pera Museum Film and Video Programs, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Greece in Istanbul, brings the movie “Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words,” dedicated to the great soprano Maria Callas, to the screen.

The film’s director Tom Volf will answer questions from the audience at the screening, which can be watched free of charge at the Pera Museum Auditorium today at 7 p.m.

Within the scope of the program, a panel will also be held on March 24, during which Callas’ works and legacy will be discussed. The panel, in which Volf, Borusan Art Director Ahmet Erenli, the director of the Athens Concert Hall ‘Friends of Music’ ensemble and musicologist Alexandros Charkiolakis will attend as speakers, can be watched live on the Sismanoglio Megaro Facebook page as of 8:15 p.m. tomorrow.

The most famous soprano in the world, Callas recounts her life 40 years after her death. Through never-before-seen films, photographs and private letters compiled from archives and private collections from all over the world, she comes to the big screen in the film “Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words.”

The film also features Aristotle Onassis, Marilyn Monroe, Alain Delon, Yves Saint-Laurent, J.F. Kennedy, Luchino Visconti, Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly and Liz Taylor, with Fanny Ardant narrating written word by Callas.

The legend, who led a tragic life and once said, “There are two people in me: Maria and La Callas,” will be seen in such detail for the first time on the big screen with her accomplishments, private life, scandals and love affairs.