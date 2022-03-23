Story of Maria Callas at Pera Film

  • March 23 2022 07:00:00

Story of Maria Callas at Pera Film

ISTANBUL
Story of Maria Callas at Pera Film

Pera Museum Film and Video Programs, in collaboration with the Consulate General of Greece in Istanbul, brings the movie “Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words,” dedicated to the great soprano Maria Callas, to the screen.

The film’s director Tom Volf will answer questions from the audience at the screening, which can be watched free of charge at the Pera Museum Auditorium today at 7 p.m.

Within the scope of the program, a panel will also be held on March 24, during which Callas’ works and legacy will be discussed. The panel, in which Volf, Borusan Art Director Ahmet Erenli, the director of the Athens Concert Hall ‘Friends of Music’ ensemble and musicologist Alexandros Charkiolakis will attend as speakers, can be watched live on the Sismanoglio Megaro Facebook page as of 8:15 p.m. tomorrow.

The most famous soprano in the world, Callas recounts her life 40 years after her death. Through never-before-seen films, photographs and private letters compiled from archives and private collections from all over the world, she comes to the big screen in the film “Maria by Callas: In Her Own Words.”

The film also features Aristotle Onassis, Marilyn Monroe, Alain Delon, Yves Saint-Laurent, J.F. Kennedy, Luchino Visconti, Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly and Liz Taylor, with Fanny Ardant narrating written word by Callas.

The legend, who led a tragic life and once said, “There are two people in me: Maria and La Callas,” will be seen in such detail for the first time on the big screen with her accomplishments, private life, scandals and love affairs.

ARTS & LIFE Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome

Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome
MOST POPULAR

  1. Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

    Depardieu to live in Istanbul, Dubai

  2. Istanbul dams about to overflow

    Istanbul dams about to overflow

  3. Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

    Turkish authorities warn against drifting mines in Black Sea

  4. President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

    President Erdoğan meets Dutch PM Rutte to talk bilateral ties, Ukraine

  5. Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes

    Turkey may offer refuge to Ukrainian artists, scientists and athletes
Recommended
Warhol’s Monroe portrait estimated to fetch $200 mn

Warhol’s Monroe portrait estimated to fetch $200 mn
Pink Floyd drummer to be in Istanbul with band

Pink Floyd drummer to be in Istanbul with band
Ukraine’s ’chess capital’ mulls Russia’s next move

Ukraine’s ’chess capital’ mulls Russia’s next move
Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome

Ai Weiwei makes operatic debut with ’Turandot’ in Rome
Russian Nobel laureate donates medal for Ukraine refugees

Russian Nobel laureate donates medal for Ukraine refugees
How Spanish cinema hit the big time

How Spanish cinema hit the big time
WORLD Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police

Two women died after being stabbed at a high school in southern Sweden on Mar. 21, police said, adding that an 18-year-old student had been arrested.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

Central government gross debt stock at $209 bln in February

The Turkish central government’s gross debt stock hit 2.95 trillion Turkish Liras (about $209 billion) as of the end of February, according to official figures released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on March 21.
SPORTS Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkish curling team makes headlines in Canada

Turkey has come to the forefront in the World Curling Championship in Canada after entering into the winter sport of curling professionally just six years ago, with the Canadian press and players praising the Turkish women’s national curling team for their splendid performance.