Steve McCurry premieres ‘The Haunted Eye’ in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

World-famous photographer Steve McCurry has unveiled his latest exhibition, “The Haunted Eye,” making its world premiere in Istanbul.

The exhibition was organized by 212 Photography Istanbul with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry. It opened at the Tophane-i Amire Culture and Arts Center, which is part of Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University, as a key event of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival.

Speaking at the opening, McCurry, who traveled from the United States to attend, said he was deeply honored to present his work in such a historic venue. He praised curator Anne Morin for her vision, noting, “She was the first to dive into my archive. I am grateful for the extraordinary work she has done.”

Recalling his long relationship with Istanbul, McCurry said, “I first came here in 1970 as a young student and was mesmerized. It was the first time I had really stepped outside my home. The city felt exotic, foreign and very exciting. Over the years, I returned many times for assignments and always looked forward to coming back to Türkiye.”

Expressing his gratitude to the Turkish people, McCurry added, “This visit is especially meaningful because of this exhibition. I am very thankful for the hospitality and thrilled to share this body of work in Istanbul.”

Selim Terzi, director general of Living Heritage and Cultural Events at the Culture and Tourism Ministry, emphasized the importance of hosting McCurry’s exhibition as part of the festival. “The story of the Türkiye Culture Route Festival continues to grow stronger every year. It is an honor to welcome such a distinguished artist. We want everyone to experience this remarkable collection,” he said.

McCurry is known for the 1985 National Geographic cover portrait “Afghan Girl,” which became one of the most iconic images in modern photographic history. Beyond this unforgettable photograph, McCurry has built one of the most extensive visual archives in contemporary photography, documenting diverse cultures and human stories.

“The Haunted Eye” will remain open until Nov. 30. The show features 25 of McCurry’s career-defining photographs, including his iconic 1984 “Afghan Girl” portrait, alongside 160 works being exhibited for the first time.