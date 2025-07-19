Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

NEW YORK
Stephen Colberts The Late Show to end in May 2026

Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show", long a staple of late-night television, will come to an end in 2026, the comedian and network CBS said on July 17.

"Next year will be our last season," the host announced on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" to boos and shouts of disbelief. "The network will be ending the show in May 2026."

CBS called the cancellation "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," and said in a statement the move was "not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at [parent company] Paramount."

Paramount, CBS's parent company, reached a $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump this month in a lawsuit the entertainment giant described as meritless.

The company is seeking to close its $8 billion merger with the entertainment company Skydance, which needs federal government approval.

Trump had sued Paramount for $20 billion, alleging that CBS News' "60 Minutes" program deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 election rival, Kamala Harris, in her favor.

Colbert, an outspoken critic of Trump, described the settlement as "a big fat bribe" on his show this week.

He said the cancellation was not just the end of his show but the end of "The Late Show" franchise on CBS. "I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away," he said.

late night show, ends,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln
Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu
Sora: Where Turkish soul finds a plate in LA

Sora: Where Turkish soul finds a plate in LA
Hollywood opens its doors to ‘The Man from Hattusha’

Hollywood opens its doors to ‘The Man from Hattusha’
Excavations continue at six locations in Ani

Excavations continue at six locations in Ani
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿