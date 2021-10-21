State planning policy a must: CHP leader

  • October 21 2021 17:12:00

State planning policy a must: CHP leader

KARS
State planning policy a must: CHP leader

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu warned the government over what he called “unplanned” economic policies in Turkey.

“There is no country in the world without planning. There is no household without planning [its economy]. The state makes planning, but the state makes 20-year, 30-year, 50-year plans,” he said, speaking in eastern province ofKars.

Kılıçdaroğlu questioned the closure of Turkey’s State Planning Organization and warned that an economy without a plan cannot be managed.

Turkey faces this problem in its economy, the CHP leader said.

The CHP leader reiterated his call to bureaucrats not to act in line with the “instructions” which would “devastate” citizens.

Certain products are strategic for that region, and, for Turkey, that is agriculture and animal husbandry, he said.
These sectors are strategic for a state and the government should make policies accordingly, he said, pledging to do so when the CHP comes to power, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

opposition party,

TURKEY State planning policy a must: CHP leader

State planning policy a must: CHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan

    Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan

  2. Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

    Rental house prices increased most along shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus

  3. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

  4. Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency

    Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency

  5. Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country

    Ministry sends 12-rule booklet to taxi drivers across country
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister speaks with Iranian, UAE counterparts

Turkish foreign minister speaks with Iranian, UAE counterparts
Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency

Turkey arrests 15 for links to Israeli spy agency
Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan

Turkey stakes its claim over F-35 payment: Erdoğan
Hospitals not overwhelmed by rising cases, says minister

Hospitals not overwhelmed by rising cases, says minister
Turkish, Libyan officials discuss strengthening bilateral relations

Turkish, Libyan officials discuss strengthening bilateral relations
Iranian, Turkish interior ministers meet in Tehran

Iranian, Turkish interior ministers meet in Tehran
WORLD Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for an inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Oct. 20 involving senior representatives of the Taliban and neighboring nations, a round of diplomacy that underlined Moscow’s clout in Central Asia.

ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 200 basis points

The Turkish Central Bank on Oct. 21 lowered its one-week repo rate by 200 basis points, well above market expectation.
SPORTS Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Fenebahçe seeks first win on European stage

Two Turkish clubs in the Europa League, Fenebhaçe and Galatasaray, will be on the pitch on Oct. 21 with different targets.