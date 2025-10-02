State Orchestra announces 2025-2026 season

State Orchestra announces 2025-2026 season

ISTANBUL
State Orchestra announces 2025-2026 season

The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra (İDSO) will give the opening concert of its 2025-2026 season on Oct. 10.

A press conference announcing the new season was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), marking the orchestra’s 80th anniversary this year. Ömer Faruk Belviranlı, director general of Fine Arts at the Culture and Tourism Ministry, said İDSO received praise from numerous respected academics, critics, arts institutions and ensembles as well as from art enthusiasts.

“On this special evening, two unforgettable works of classical music will meet the audience. The first half of the program will feature Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major. The second half will showcase Johannes Brahms’ magnificent Symphony No. 4. The soloist for the opening concert will be world-renowned Russian pianist Nikolay Lugansky and the conductor will be Italian maestro Antonio Pirolli, who successfully conveyed his long-standing collaboration, style and dynamism with İDSO. With this opening concert, the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra aims to give music lovers unforgettable moments in the new season,” he said.

Belviranlı noted that throughout the season, music lovers will experience both world-renowned classical masterpieces and remarkable works by Turkish composers.

“In this 80th anniversary season, alongside immortal works of world classical music, we also make room for our Republic’s pioneering composers, such as Ulvi Cemal Erkin and Cemal Reşit Rey. The 80th year of our orchestra will gain even more meaning through special projects. Every concert will be a tribute to our past and a hopeful voice for our future. We are already excited to announce the 80th Anniversary Concert in December. Each concert with İDSO will be its own universe, each piece a unique story,” he said.

İDSO Director Aycan Küçüközkan said, “As İDSO, we always prioritize diversity and innovation in our repertoire selection. From Baroque to Classical, Romantic to Modern, we aim to offer a colorful panorama of music history to our audience. Each concert this season will tell its own story. Together, the repertoire will create a grand musical journey befitting our 80th anniversary.”

Orchestra celebrates 80th year

The orchestra’s 80th anniversary will be offering a universal repertoire with works by Beethoven, Brahms, Ravel, Debussy and Tchaikovsky, while also highlighting pioneering Republican-era composers such as Ulvi Cemal Erkin and Cemal Reşit Rey.

Renowned conductors, soloists and musicians from Türkiye and abroad will perform on stage, providing an international perspective while reflecting the skill and respected presence of Turkish artists, completing the spirit of the season.

The opening concert on Oct. 10 at AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall will be conducted by Italian maestro Antonio Pirolli, with world-renowned Russian pianist Nikolay Lugansky as soloist.

The repertoire includes Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, adorned with jazz influences and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, considered one of the pinnacles of symphonic literature.

The first half of the program will feature Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, written in a delicate style enriched with jazz colors. The second half will present Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, one of the high points of symphonic literature.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Putin: US supply of long-range missiles to Kiev will hurt ties

Putin: US supply of long-range missiles to Kiev will hurt ties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Putin: US supply of long-range missiles to Kiev will hurt ties

    Putin: US supply of long-range missiles to Kiev will hurt ties

  2. Canada reports first death linked to measles epidemic

    Canada reports first death linked to measles epidemic

  3. Indonesia school collapse toll rises to 8

    Indonesia school collapse toll rises to 8

  4. EU-member Luxembourg enthrones monarch, drawing hundreds

    EU-member Luxembourg enthrones monarch, drawing hundreds

  5. UN-backed climate banking alliance ceases operations

    UN-backed climate banking alliance ceases operations
Recommended
Jane Fonda relaunches Cold War-era free speech movement

Jane Fonda relaunches Cold War-era free speech movement
Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet

Jane Goodall: Crusader for chimpanzees and the planet
Italy police seize 21 suspected forged Dali artworks

Italy police seize 21 suspected forged Dali artworks
1,800-year-old agora discovered in Metropolis

1,800-year-old agora discovered in Metropolis
Malatya to host Culture Route Festival

Malatya to host Culture Route Festival
Tomb of Roman benefactor unearthed in Antalya

Tomb of Roman benefactor unearthed in Antalya
Istanbul’s iconic landmarks illuminate with digital art

Istanbul’s iconic landmarks illuminate with digital art
WORLD Putin: US supply of long-range missiles to Kiev will hurt ties

Putin: US supply of long-range missiles to Kiev will hurt ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that supplies of long-range missiles to Ukraine will seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington but will not change the situation on the battlefield, where the Russian army is making slow but steady advances.
ECONOMY Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿