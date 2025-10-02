State Orchestra announces 2025-2026 season

ISTANBUL

The Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra (İDSO) will give the opening concert of its 2025-2026 season on Oct. 10.

A press conference announcing the new season was held at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), marking the orchestra’s 80th anniversary this year. Ömer Faruk Belviranlı, director general of Fine Arts at the Culture and Tourism Ministry, said İDSO received praise from numerous respected academics, critics, arts institutions and ensembles as well as from art enthusiasts.

“On this special evening, two unforgettable works of classical music will meet the audience. The first half of the program will feature Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major. The second half will showcase Johannes Brahms’ magnificent Symphony No. 4. The soloist for the opening concert will be world-renowned Russian pianist Nikolay Lugansky and the conductor will be Italian maestro Antonio Pirolli, who successfully conveyed his long-standing collaboration, style and dynamism with İDSO. With this opening concert, the Istanbul State Symphony Orchestra aims to give music lovers unforgettable moments in the new season,” he said.

Belviranlı noted that throughout the season, music lovers will experience both world-renowned classical masterpieces and remarkable works by Turkish composers.

“In this 80th anniversary season, alongside immortal works of world classical music, we also make room for our Republic’s pioneering composers, such as Ulvi Cemal Erkin and Cemal Reşit Rey. The 80th year of our orchestra will gain even more meaning through special projects. Every concert will be a tribute to our past and a hopeful voice for our future. We are already excited to announce the 80th Anniversary Concert in December. Each concert with İDSO will be its own universe, each piece a unique story,” he said.

İDSO Director Aycan Küçüközkan said, “As İDSO, we always prioritize diversity and innovation in our repertoire selection. From Baroque to Classical, Romantic to Modern, we aim to offer a colorful panorama of music history to our audience. Each concert this season will tell its own story. Together, the repertoire will create a grand musical journey befitting our 80th anniversary.”

Orchestra celebrates 80th year

The orchestra’s 80th anniversary will be offering a universal repertoire with works by Beethoven, Brahms, Ravel, Debussy and Tchaikovsky, while also highlighting pioneering Republican-era composers such as Ulvi Cemal Erkin and Cemal Reşit Rey.

Renowned conductors, soloists and musicians from Türkiye and abroad will perform on stage, providing an international perspective while reflecting the skill and respected presence of Turkish artists, completing the spirit of the season.

The opening concert on Oct. 10 at AKM Türk Telekom Opera Hall will be conducted by Italian maestro Antonio Pirolli, with world-renowned Russian pianist Nikolay Lugansky as soloist.

The repertoire includes Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, adorned with jazz influences and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, considered one of the pinnacles of symphonic literature.

The first half of the program will feature Ravel’s Piano Concerto in G Major, written in a delicate style enriched with jazz colors. The second half will present Brahms’ Symphony No. 4, one of the high points of symphonic literature.