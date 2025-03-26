State Opera and Ballet reaches a wide audience

ISTANBUL
The General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet reached a wide audience in the 2023-2024 season during its performances and events. A total of 613,276 art enthusiasts attended 44 new productions and 1,009 performances.

According to a statement made by the Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, the number of new productions staged and audience numbers increased this season. Compared to the previous season, there was a 27 percent rise in audience numbers and a 44 percent increase in the number of performances. Additionally, 246 children’s events were organized, introducing 75,000 young attendees to opera and ballet.

Within the framework of the Cultural Road Festival, 94 performances were held in 15 cities, attracting 134,844 spectators.

In the new season, the State Opera and Ballet aims to diversify its artistic activities and reach broader audiences. This includes world premieres of local productions, international collaborations, new stage projects and support programs for young artists.

Ahmet Adnan Saygun’s opera Gilgamesh will be staged for the first time, making its world premiere at the 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival. “Swan Lake” will be performed with world-renowned dancers Iana Salenko and Daniil Simkin.

Supporting young artists

 

As part of the cultural collaboration between Türkiye and Uzbekistan, the Uzbekistan Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater, named after Alisher Navoi, will present a special performance in Aspendos, strengthening cultural ties between the two countries. Efforts to support young artists will also expand in the new season. Talent auditions will be held to bring young performers to the stage, with special performances dedicated to emerging artists at the 16th International Istanbul Opera and Ballet Festival.

Educational projects for fine arts high school students will be organized by the Ankara, Istanbul, İzmir, Mersin, Antalya and Samsun State Opera and Ballet directorates, featuring educational trips to help students engage with performing arts and nurture future artists.

The first Anatolian Opera and Ballet Festival will broaden talent scouting efforts. While auditions were held in six cities in 2024, new ones will be conducted in 2025 across Afyonkarahisar, Karabük, Tekirdağ, Edirne, Bilecik, Kütahya, Niğde, Osmaniye, Isparta, Uşak, Kars and Amasya, with the goal of reaching 360 students and discovering new talents.

Within the scope of the 2025 Cultural Road Festivals, 54 productions will be staged across 19 cities, totaling 101 performances, with an estimated audience of 145,000.

