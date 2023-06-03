Sri Lanka’s recovery still challenging: IMF

Sri Lanka’s recovery still challenging: IMF

WASHINGTON
Sri Lanka’s recovery still challenging: IMF

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka’s economy showed “tentative signs of improvement” but recovery remains challenging and Colombo must pursue painful reforms, the IMF said on June 2.

The International Monetary Fund’s Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura said the country was emerging from its unprecedented crisis thanks to reforms including the doubling of taxes, spending cuts and the scrapping of subsidies.

A currency crisis since late 2021 led to severe shortages of food, fuel and medicines and triggered months of protests that led to the toppling of former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July.

“We discussed the importance of fiscal measures, in particular revenue measures, for a return to macroeconomic stability,” Okamura said in a statement on June 2 after meeting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on May 31.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April last year, and is still negotiating with its bilateral and private creditors on repayments.

“Now, more than ever, it is essential to continue the reform momentum under strong ownership by both the authorities and the Sri Lankan people,” Okamura added.

Wickremesinghe, speaking to the nation on June 1, vowed to press ahead with restructuring loss-making state enterprises despite resistance from trade unions.

He said the state oil company, the electricity utility and national carrier Sri Lankan Airlines made losses of more than $1.32 billion in 2021.

Wickremesinghe’s new government secured a $2.9 billion bailout from the IMF in March under a 48-month program that commits Colombo to painful reforms.

Foreign debt restructuring was held up as the country’s main bilateral creditor, China, was initially reluctant to take a haircut and instead offered more loans to pay off old debts.

Just over $14 billion of the total foreign credit is bilateral debt to foreign governments, 52 percent of which is owed to China.

ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market
LATEST NEWS

  1. Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

    Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

  2. Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data

    Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data

  3. Strong expansion in auto market continues

    Strong expansion in auto market continues

  4. Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln

    Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln

  5. Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority

    Top court puts restrictions on night watchmen’s authority
Recommended
Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market
Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data

Increase in retail prices in Istanbul slows last month, show İTO data
Strong expansion in auto market continues

Strong expansion in auto market continues
Lenders Yapı Kredi, Garanti BBVA secure syndicated loans

Lenders Yapı Kredi, Garanti BBVA secure syndicated loans
Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln

Exports bounce back in May, climbing to $21.7 bln
Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey

Recovery in manufacturing sustained in May: Survey
WORLD Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico find dozens of bags with human remains

Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people.

ECONOMY Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta unveils VR headset as Apple eyes market

Meta has ramped up its Quest virtual reality headgear line, just days before Apple is expected to put its spin on the headset market.

SPORTS Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Champion Galatasaray ready to party in derby game

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray will be looking to end the season on a high when it hosts archrival Fenerbahçe in an Intercontinental Derby on June 4.