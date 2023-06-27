Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

COLOMBO
Sri Lanka to restructure domestic debt

Sri Lankan authorities have declared a five-day closure of financial markets from June 29 ahead of a controversial move to restructure the government's domestic debt amounting to more than $51 billion.

The restructuring affects government bonds in line with an IMF bailout agreed in March, after Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt in April last year and declared bankruptcy.

A parliamentary official said lawmakers were expected to meet today to discuss holding a special session of the legislature later this week to approve debt restructure plans.

Central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said authorities had ordered that Friday will be a holiday, on top of existing religious holidays on Thursday and Monday and the weekend.

He told local television networks that it would be unhealthy for markets to remain open while the debt restructuring was being discussed in parliament.

"Markets should not function when sensitive debt restructuring is discussed," Weerasinghe told the Hiru TV network. "We hope to complete the restructuring process within these five days."

Weerasinghe said deposits of individuals would not be affected, but the government plan is to restructure treasury bills and bonds held by commercial banks and pension funds.

The government is still in talks with its foreign creditors to restructure external debt, a key condition to continue with the four-year $2.9 billion IMF rescue package.

The government had expected foreign debt restructuring by last August, but it was held up as the country's main bilateral creditor, China, was initially reluctant to take a haircut and instead offered more loans to pay off old debts.

More than $14 billion of the total foreign credit is bilateral debt to foreign governments, 52 percent of which is owed to China.

Under IMF conditions, the government must reduce its domestic and foreign debt servicing by more than half to balance its books and emerge from the island's worst economic crisis.

restructures,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s new settlement plan in West Bank

  2. ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

    ‘Century of Türkiye’ to be built on reforms: Erdoğan

  3. UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

    UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

  4. As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

    As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

  5. Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny

    Putin accuses West of wanting Russians 'to kill each other' in mutiny
Recommended
UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments
Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards

Wheat production estimate for 2023 revised upwards
Some 100,000 foreign tourists arrive in Antalya each day: Minister

Some 100,000 foreign tourists arrive in Antalya each day: Minister
Turkish renewable energy companies investing abroad

Turkish renewable energy companies investing abroad
Aramco, TotalEnergies sign contracts for $11bln Saudi complex

Aramco, TotalEnergies sign contracts for $11bln Saudi complex
German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty

German economy bids goodbye to years of plenty
WORLD As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax

Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims crowded Saudi Arabia's Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a potentially record-breaking hajj pilgrimage held in fierce summer heat.
ECONOMY UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

UAE delegation visits Ankara to discuss investments

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently held talks in the Turkish capital to discuss investment opportunities ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s expected visit to the Gulf nation.
SPORTS Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

Urfa Aslanı wins 97th Gazi Race

The racehorse called Urfa Aslanı, steered by jockey Mehmet Kaya, has claimed victory in this year’s historic 97th edition of the Gazi Race, a celebration of the famous leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.