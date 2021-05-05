Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month: Kremlin

  • May 05 2021 18:04:00

Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month: Kremlin

ANKARA
Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month: Kremlin

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against COIVD-19, with the latter stressing that Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month.

“The two presidents had an in-depth discussion on countering the spread of the coronavirus infection, including with consideration to the current epidemiological situation in Turkey. It was noted that Russia was ready to strengthen practical cooperation in this area, in particular, to promptly organize, starting already this month, supplies of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Work to examine a potential joint production of the vaccine at Turkish enterprises is also underway,” read a statement issued by Kremlin late May 5 after the phone conversation between the two leaders.

Turkey has requested 50 million doses of Sputnik V vaccines after the Russian jab was approved by relevant Turkish authorities.

Kremlin informed that Erdoğan thanked Putin for Russia’s assistance. “Both presidents believe that the measures taken to fight the pandemic will make it possible to drastically improve the situation and resume bilateral ties in tourism,” it said.

Russia has temporarily banned the charter flights to Turkey until June 1 due to the increased number of new COVID-19 cases. Turkey is working on a plan to introduce safe tourism for Russian tourists who are crucial for the Turkish tourism sector.

Erdoğan, for his part, expressed his pleasure over the addition of vaccine production to the many fields of cooperation established by the two countries. Turkey and Russia are also pondering about co-producing the Sputnik V vaccines.

Regional issues discussed

The two presidents also discussed the regional problems, including Syria, Nagorno-Karabakh and Libya as well.

“Drawing attention to the importance of Turkish-Russian cooperation for the establishment of lasting stability in Syria, President Erdoğan stressed that the regional normalization and stability process should be used well for the Upper Karabakh issue,” read the Turkish statement.

Kremlin informed that the two leaders noted the constructive nature of Russian-Turkish cooperation aimed at further stabilization in Syria.

“Both presidents expressed their commitment to further coordinate work in order to promote an intra-Syrian dialogue within the Constitutional Committee, as well as to the uncompromised fight against the rest of the terrorist groups in several regions of the Syrian Arab Republic,” it stressed.

Discussing developments in Libya, they also discussed to continue supporting the efforts of the Government of National Unity to strengthen the country’s integrity, with due consideration for the interests of the main political forces and regions, Kremlin underlined.

“The discussion also touched upon the problems pertaining to the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, including in the context of the work of the Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the ceasefire and end of all military operations in the conflict zone,” it added.

president erdogan,

TURKEY EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal

EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal
MOST POPULAR

  1. Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

    Supermarkets in Turkey to sell only essential goods

  2. Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

    Marketplaces to be open on Saturdays

  3. What Biden said about nuclear weapons at İncirlik base and what he can do

    What Biden said about nuclear weapons at İncirlik base and what he can do

  4. Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month: Kremlin

    Sputnik V vaccines may be supplied to Turkey this month: Kremlin

  5. Istanbul still on top of virus cases list

    Istanbul still on top of virus cases list
Recommended
EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal

EU commissioner to visit Turkey for talks on renewing 2016 migrant deal
Turkish officials meet delegation from Northern Cyprus

Turkish officials meet delegation from Northern Cyprus
Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey

Discussion on Bosnia’s integrity dangerous: Turkey
Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone

Turkish president, Saudi king speak over phone
Turkeys US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders

Turkey's US envoy hosts iftar for religious leaders
Turkey, Egypt launch exploratory talks to normalize relations

Turkey, Egypt launch exploratory talks to normalize relations
WORLD UK sends Navy ships to Jersey as French fishing row escalates

UK sends Navy ships to Jersey as French fishing row escalates

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on May 5 sent two Navy patrol vessels to Jersey over concerns that French fishermen could blockade its main port in an escalating post-Brexit row.
ECONOMY Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK

Size of Turkish families continues to shrink: TÜİK

The average household size in Turkey, which was four people per household in 2008, 3.48 in 2016 and 3.35 in 2019, has continued to follow a declining trend and fell to 3.30 people per household in 2020, according to the results of Address Based Population Registration System (ABPRS) announced by the country’s statistical institute, TÜİK.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Anadolu Efes advance to EuroLeague semifinal

Turkish basketball club Anadolu Efes on May 4 qualified for the 2021 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four, beating Real Madrid 88-83 in the game five of the playoffs.