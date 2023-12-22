Sports writer calls for radical reforms amid turmoil in Turkish football

Sports writer calls for radical reforms amid turmoil in Turkish football

ISTANBUL
Sports writer calls for radical reforms amid turmoil in Turkish football

The recent shocking assault on referee Halil Umut Meler on the pitch by a former club president and the subsequent series of violent incidents have prompted sports writer Uğur Meleke to advocate for a radical package of measures to address the pervasive chaos and violence in Turkish football.

"The main cause of chaos and violence in Turkish football is not the players, not the coaches, not the referees. The chaos is mostly caused by sports terrorists, the media, or self-appointed administrators," Meleke wrote in daily Hürriyet on Dec. 21.

Faruk Koca's resignation from Ankaragücü's presidency came after he physically assaulted Meler following a contentious 1-1 draw with Çaykur Rizespor. Footage captured Koca and a group of men rushing onto the pitch, assaulting Meler, who was subsequently hospitalized with a small fracture near his eye.

Koca appeared to be incensed at Meler for sending off one of his players and then awarding a stoppage-time goal that allowed visiting Çaykur Rizespor to leave the capital with a 1-1 draw.

The turmoil in Turkish football further intensified on Dec. 19 when Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest during their Super Lig game against Trabzonspor. This came as the league resumed after a one-week suspension following Koca's assault on Meler.

Istanbulspor's president, Ecmel Faik Sarıalioğlu, ordered the team to withdraw from the pitch in the 74th minute after a disputed refereeing decision in the match.

The controversy was sparked when Trabzonspor went 2-1 ahead with a goal from Paul Onuachu, after Istanbulspor players had earlier claimed they should have had a penalty following a clash between Florian Loshaj and Batista Mendy.

Meleke, responding to the escalating crisis, emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive reforms. He identified the "sudden rise of club executives without the necessary qualifications," coupled with the lack of infrastructure to handle their roles, as a critical problem.

"My journalist friends from England, Germany and France call me and ask, 'What is happening to Turkish football?' with astonishment. I am ashamed, I cannot find an answer," wrote Meleke.

"I don't think we can get out of this chaos with a cosmetic operation, painkillers, or fever reducers. If you ask me, Turkish football needs a heart transplant right now."

The football pundit called for a revision of disciplinary instructions and the urgent amendment of the law on preventing violence and disorder in sports.

"The law must be made deterrent by examining global examples," he insisted, suggesting a review of the current structure of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), which "mainly consists of the clubs' contractor or oilman executives," to allow for merit-based management.

He proposed making former national footballers, referees, coaches and association representatives key stakeholders in the decision-making process.

Meleke further urged the immediate enforcement of the recently emerged law on sports clubs, emphasizing the importance of clubs having company status, financial audits and transparency. According to Meleke, such measures would eliminate club managers "writing $5 million on the balance sheet as pasta expenses."

The most recent incident showed the chaos has not been limited to the Super Lig, as evidenced by the recent match between Bursaspor and Diyarbekirspor in the third-tier league.

The match descended into chaos, with a double tackle sparking a brawl between players and fans throwing objects onto the pitch. Referees issued red cards to six players from both teams, while the brawl continued in the corridor post-match.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq
Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight
Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK

New graduates get hired in 6 months: YÖK
Istanbul Europes 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research

Istanbul Europe's 2nd brightest Christmas city: Research
Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’

Marmara Sea ‘should be main post-quake hub’
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.