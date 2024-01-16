Spike in demand for vocational beauty schools

ISTANBUL
The instant success of some beauty influencers, especially Dilan Polat, has encouraged many people to make a profession in the beauty sector, as the Center for Art and Vocational Training Courses of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İSMEK) has seen a massive spike in applications.

Approximately 500,000 people applied for free training at the İSMEK Center this year, with the most popular branches being hairdressing, skincare, manicure, pedicure, haircutting and makeup artistry. Of the applications, 221,341 were for face-to-face training and 274,199 were for distance learning.

While some students train to become their own bosses, some aim to get rid of the high cost of hairdresser fees in their daily lives.

Neslihan Parlak says that she was in search of a job after her retirement when she found İSMEK's courses. "My goal is to improve my practice and open my own workplace."

Seda Çalışye is among those who attended the skincare course. Çalışye says that she now knows her skin better and does not pay the high prices for products sold in stores.

İrem Uğural, a theater actress, said, "I come to improve my capabilities with the makeup course to apply in the theater."

Instructor Vildan Uzunali said that the courses aim for women to have a profession and added, "When our students who have completed the training are sufficiently equipped, we contact our regional employment offices."

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine
