Spanish economy grew 2.8 percent in 2025: official data

Spanish economy grew 2.8 percent in 2025: official data

MADRID
Spanish economy grew 2.8 percent in 2025: official data

A picture taken on Jan. 20, 2026 shows a view of Alcala street taken from the Four Seasons Hotel in central Madrid. (AFP)

Spain's economy grew 2.8 percent last year, fuelled by strong consumer demand, rising exports and a robust tourism sector, according to a preliminary estimate Friday by the national statistics institute (INE).

While down from a 3.5 percent GDP increase in 2024 and just below the government's forecast for growth of 2.9 percent, Spanish growth was more than twice the average expected in the entire eurozone.

"Right now, Spain is helping power Europe's growth," Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo said in an interview with Spanish public television after the figure was announced.

Spain, the European Union's fourth-largest economy, has outperformed its peers since 2021, supported by low energy costs, domestic consumption and a rebound in tourism since the end of the Covid pandemic.

The country hosted 97 million foreign visitors last year, continuing a three-year streak of record-breaking arrivals.

Spain is also more insulated from global trade tensions than many of its eurozone peers.

Cuerpo told AFP in June that US tariffs would have a limited impact on Spain's growth since only around five percent of Spanish exports are US-bound.

Overall exports of goods and services rose 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, after dipping in the previous quarter.

This helped gross domestic product (GDP) rise 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, when growth was 0.6 percent.

Cuerpo said "growth has been steadily accelerating" throughout last year, which "set us up well for 2026".

The Bank of Spain estimates the economy to expand by 2.2 percent this year.

Spain's unemployment rate fell to 9.93 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, the first time it dropped below 10 percent since the 2008 financial crisis.

And inflation slowed in January to 2.4 percent from 2.9 percent in December, according to a preliminary estimate from the statistics office also released Friday.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

    Özel wraps up opposition tour with Erbakan visit

  2. Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

    Former footballer seeks to cooperate as confessor in drug probe

  3. Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

    Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

  4. Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

    Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

  5. Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair

    Trump nominates Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Recommended
Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick
German economy picks up pace, but unemployment jumps

German economy picks up pace, but unemployment jumps
Asian stocks hit by fresh tech fears as gold retreats from peak

Asian stocks hit by fresh tech fears as gold retreats from peak
Türkiye’s 2025 tourism income up 6.8 percent to $65.2 billion

Türkiye’s 2025 tourism income up 6.8 percent to $65.2 billion
Türkiyes exports climb 4.4 percent to $273.4 billion in 2025

Türkiye's exports climb 4.4 percent to $273.4 billion in 2025
Capital Ankara leads in housing price surge last year

Capital Ankara leads in housing price surge last year
WORLD Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel to reopen Gaza’s Rafah crossing on Feb 1

Israel on Jan. 30 said that it will reopen Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt in both directions over the weekend, allowing Palestinians to enter and leave the territory after nearly two years of closure.
ECONOMY Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trumps Fed pick

Gold, silver prices tumble as investors soothed by Trump's Fed pick

Gold and silver prices dived Friday and European stock markets climbed as investors were left reassured by US President Donald Trump's pick to take over as head of the Federal Reserve.
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿