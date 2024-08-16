Spain investigates unauthorized Katy Perry music video

Spain investigates unauthorized Katy Perry music video

MADRID
Spain investigates unauthorized Katy Perry music video

In her new music video, Katy Perry pretends to be one of the thousands of tourists having the time of their lives on Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean. But some parts, filmed in a protected natural enclave, could bring trouble.

The regional government is investigating the video for her latest song, “Lifetimes,” for the clips in which the 39-year-old American singer and songwriter appears jumping and running across dunes of the Ses Salines Natural Park, a protected area on the islands of Ibiza and Formentera, apparently without permission.

The images taken on the dunes of the private islet of S’Espalmador, “one of the most ecologically valuable sites on the islands” and in an area cordoned off from the public with sticks and ropes, sparked the controversy, according to local media.

The regional authorities have opened “preliminary investigation proceedings,” according to a statement released Tuesday, after the production company failed to apply for the appropriate permits. The filming wouldn't have been an environmental offense, because this type of production can be authorized with a permit, the department of natural environment added.

Her label, Universal Music, said the local video production company had assured it that all necessary permits for the video were secured. When it learned one permit was still being processed, "we were given verbal authority to go ahead” a day before the shoot, which took place July 27, a label spokesperson said in an email to The Associated Press.

"We adhered to all regulations associated with filming in this area and have the utmost respect for this location and the officials tasked with protecting it,” the statement said.

The video, directed by Colombian-American photographer and director Matías Vasquez, Stillz, shows Perry sailing, swimming or clubbing on the islands, one of the most popular and crowded tourist resorts in the Spanish Mediterranean, especially during the summer.

Perry's new album “143” will be released on Sept. 20.

Investigation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

    Parliamentary session on jailed ex-MP erupts in violence

  2. Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

    Türkiye on 3-day high alert as wildfires spread

  3. New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

    New rectors appointed to some of country’s top universities

  4. Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

    Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

  5. Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror

    Türkiye, Iraq to set up two military centers to fight terror
Recommended
Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday at Pompeii

Madonna to celebrate 66th birthday at Pompeii
Erzurum new stop of Cultural Road Festival

Erzurum new stop of Cultural Road Festival
US actress Gena Rowlands dead at 94

US actress Gena Rowlands dead at 94
Floor coverings found in church at Ayasuluk Hill

Floor coverings found in church at Ayasuluk Hill
Theory on Stonehenge altar stone overturned

Theory on Stonehenge altar stone overturned
Jewels stolen in Germanys Green Vault heist back on display

Jewels stolen in Germany's Green Vault heist back on display
WORLD Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan logs first mpox case as fears grow of global spread

Pakistan said Friday it had confirmed a case of mpox, a day after Sweden recorded the first infection outside of Africa involving a new, more dangerous strain of the virus that has killed hundreds in the DR Congo.
ECONOMY Türkiyes ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Türkiye's ports handle over 313 mln tons of cargo in 7 months

Turkish ports handled 313.3 million tons of cargo in the first seven months of this year, up 2.7 percent from last year, and 7.9 million TEUs of containers, marking a 9.5 percent increase.
SPORTS Mbappe bolsters Real Madrids La Liga title defense

Mbappe bolsters Real Madrid's La Liga title defense

Even if Kylian Mbappe had not completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid this summer it would still be widely tipped to retain La Liga.
﻿