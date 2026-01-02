Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

NEW YORK

SpaceX is undertaking a major reconfiguration of its Starlink satellite constellation to enhance orbital safety.

Michael Nicolls, SpaceX’s Vice President of Starlink Engineering, announced on X that the company will lower the altitude of approximately 4,400 Starlink satellites from around 550 kilometers to 480 kilometers during 2026.

The adjustment is being closely coordinated with other satellite operators, regulators, and the U.S. Space Command (USSPACECOM), he added.

Nicolls explained that condensing the constellation’s orbital shell will improve safety in several ways. As the solar minimum approaches, atmospheric density decreases, which extends the ballistic decay time of satellites. Lowering the orbit will cut decay times by more than 80 percent, reducing deorbit periods from over four years to just a few months.

Operating below 500 kilometers also significantly reduces collision risks, since fewer debris objects and planned constellations occupy this orbital region, Nicolls said.

Starlink currently operates more than 9,000 satellites with an exceptionally high reliability record — only two have failed in orbit, according to the company executive.

Still, Nicolls emphasized that the new measures will ensure failed satellites deorbit quickly, further minimizing risks from uncoordinated maneuvers or unexpected launches by other operators.

“This action will improve the safety of the constellation and the broader space environment,” Nicolls stated.