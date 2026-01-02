Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

HELSINKI
Ship seized in Finland carried EU-sanctioned Russian steel

Seized vessel Fitburg rests in the harbour, in Kirkkonummi, Finland, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)

A vessel seized in Finland suspected of damaging a telecommunications cable between Helsinki and Tallinn was transporting Russian steel targeted by European Union sanctions, Finnish Customs said.

Finnish police on Dec. 31 detained the Fitburg, a 132-meter-long cargo ship en route from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Haifa, Israel, and its 14 crew members following suspicion the ship's anchor had damaged the subsea telecoms cable in the Gulf of Finland.

"Preliminary information indicated that the cargo consisted of steel products originating in Russia, which are subject to extensive sanctions imposed on Russia," Finnish Customs said in a statement.

"According to the assessment of experts at Finnish Customs, the structural steel in question falls under the EU's sectoral sanctions," it said.

Finnish police said they were investigating the damaged cable incident as "aggravated criminal damage, attempted aggravated criminal damage, and aggravated interference with telecommunications."

The Fitburg is flagged from St Vincent and Grenadines, and its 14 crew members, from Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, were detained.

Two of the crew members were on Jan. 1 placed under arrest and two others were placed under a travel ban.

Energy and communications infrastructure, including underwater cables and pipelines, have been damaged in the Baltic Sea in recent years.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, many experts and political leaders have viewed the suspected cable sabotage as part of a "hybrid war" carried out by Russia against Western countries.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

Artifacts preserved using scientific methods
LATEST NEWS

  1. Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

    Artifacts preserved using scientific methods

  2. Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

    Restored Hatay assembly building to host State Theaters

  3. Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

    Nahita: Looking at Anatolia from ‘A Good Place’

  4. Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

    Average New Year’s gift spending reaches $65 as online shopping dominates

  5. Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year

    Türkiye’s museums, heritage sites draw over 33 mln visitors last year
Recommended
Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 1.2 pct in December
Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years

Türkiye’s foreign trade in euros steadily rises in past 5 years
Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety

Starlink to lower satellite orbit to increase space safety
Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture

Trump delays higher tariffs on imported furniture
Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025

Chinese auto giant BYD logs record EV sales in 2025
WORLD Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine hosts crunch talks, insists deal is close

Ukraine is hosting security advisers for crunch talks on Saturday as Kiev insists negotiations are zeroing in on a deal, while Russia claims a deadly New Year strike torpedoed the efforts.
ECONOMY Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Manufacturing PMI rises for second month in a row

Although the headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) Türkiye Manufacturing PMI remained below the 50 no-change mark in December, it rose for the second month running to 48.9 from 48.0 in November.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿